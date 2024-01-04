Newsnews
Roku Introduces New High-End TVs And AI-Powered Smart Picture Feature

Written by: Felipa Priebe | Published: 4 January 2024
A year after launching its own lineup of Roku-branded TVs, the hardware company has unveiled a new range of high-end televisions. The latest offering includes the Roku Pro Series TVs, featuring a sleek design, 4K QLED screens, and mini-LED for local dimming. These TVs also come with audio enhancements to deliver a “wide cinematic sound.”

Key Takeaway

Roku introduces a new lineup of high-end TVs, including the Roku Pro Series, and unveils the AI-powered Roku Smart Picture feature, aiming to enhance the viewing experience for consumers.

Roku Pro Series TVs

  • Thinner design compared to Roku Select and Plus Series
  • Mount for wall placement
  • 4K QLED screens and mini-LED for local dimming
  • Audio upgrades for enhanced sound experience

Roku is set to release the new TVs in the U.S. market this spring, offering them in three sizes — 55’’, 65’’, and 75’’. The pricing for these high-end TVs is expected to be below $1,500, slightly higher than the previous $999 model.

Accompanying the new TV lineup is the introduction of Roku Smart Picture, a cutting-edge feature powered by AI. This technology automatically adjusts picture and audio quality, enhancing the overall viewing experience. Roku Smart Picture is slated to roll out to all Roku TV models in the spring of 2024.

Roku Smart Picture

  • AI-powered feature for optimizing viewing experience
  • Utilizes machine learning and content partner data
  • Adjusts TV settings based on content type

These announcements follow Roku’s strong quarterly earnings report in November, which highlighted a 20% year-over-year revenue growth. The company attributed this growth to the sales of Roku Select and Plus Series TVs, as well as revenue from video advertising and content distribution. Roku’s total net revenue reached $912 million, a significant increase from the previous year.

Roku is also gearing up to present at the CES technology conference on January 10, further showcasing its commitment to innovation and advancement in the TV industry.

