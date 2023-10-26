Newsnews
News

Rocket Lab Expects Electron Rocket To Resume Flights Soon

Written by: Cherise Atkinson | Published: 26 October 2023
rocket-lab-expects-electron-rocket-to-resume-flights-soon
News

Rocket Lab, the aerospace manufacturer, announced on Wednesday that its Electron rocket is expected to return to flight before the end of the year. While the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has authorized Rocket Lab to resume launches from its New Zealand launch complex, the company is still conducting an investigation into the anomaly that caused a mission failure in September.

Key Takeaway

Rocket Lab plans to resume Electron rocket launches after completing a detailed review and implementing necessary corrective measures following a mission failure in September.

Rocket Lab is currently finalizing a thorough review to determine the root cause of the anomaly. The investigation involves an extensive fault tree analysis to consider all potential causes and a comprehensive test campaign to recreate the issue on the ground. This meticulous process aims to ensure that the problem is fully identified and resolved before future missions are carried out.

As part of standard procedure, Rocket Lab is undertaking a company-led mishap investigation, overseen and approved by the FAA. The review is expected to be completed within the next few weeks, but Rocket Lab has not provided any details on the specific cause of the failure in September.

The incident occurred during Rocket Lab’s 41st Electron launch, resulting in the loss of a synthetic aperture radar satellite from Capella Space. The failure happened approximately two-and-a-half minutes into the flight, after the ignition of the second stage’s single Rutherford engine. Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck expressed confidence that the cause of the anomaly is likely to be complex and unique, given the extensive testing and flight history of the Electron rocket.

Before the mission failure, Rocket Lab had successfully completed 20 consecutive orbital launches. The company remains committed to identifying and rectifying the issue to ensure the reliability and safety of future Electron missions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Agnikul Secures $26.7 Million Investment To Prepare For Commercial Space Launches
News

Agnikul Secures $26.7 Million Investment To Prepare For Commercial Space Launches

by Ulrikaumeko Kass | 17 October 2023
Rocket Lab Electron Mission On Behalf Of Capella Space Ends In Failure
News

Rocket Lab Electron Mission On Behalf Of Capella Space Ends In Failure

by Tiffi Ogle | 20 September 2023
New Shepard Investigation Closed By Regulators Following Mishap
News

New Shepard Investigation Closed By Regulators Following Mishap

by Kassey Walling | 28 September 2023
10 Best Coding Toys For Kids for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Best Coding Toys For Kids for 2023

by Maurene Crumpton | 21 September 2023
Urban Sky Raises $9.75 Million In Series A Funding To Expand Earth Imaging Operations
News

Urban Sky Raises $9.75 Million In Series A Funding To Expand Earth Imaging Operations

by Jerrylee Yung | 17 October 2023
How To Do Quick Shots DJI Mini 2
TECHNOLOGY

How To Do Quick Shots DJI Mini 2

by Bette Serna | 21 October 2023
Max Q: Firefly Conquers The Night
News

Max Q: Firefly Conquers The Night

by Loise Gant | 19 September 2023
Elon Musk: Starship Ready To Launch, But FAA Requires Corrective Actions
News

Elon Musk: Starship Ready To Launch, But FAA Requires Corrective Actions

by Dru Levinson | 9 September 2023

Recent Stories

Ford Delays $12B In EV Investments Amid Softening Demand
News

Ford Delays $12B In EV Investments Amid Softening Demand

by Cherise Atkinson | 27 October 2023
Cruise Pauses All Driverless Robotaxi Operations To ‘Rebuild Public Trust’
News

Cruise Pauses All Driverless Robotaxi Operations To ‘Rebuild Public Trust’

by Cherise Atkinson | 27 October 2023
15 Best Digital Voice Recorder With Microphone For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

15 Best Digital Voice Recorder With Microphone For 2023

by Cherise Atkinson | 27 October 2023
13 Best Digital Voice Recorder Mac Compatible For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best Digital Voice Recorder Mac Compatible For 2023

by Cherise Atkinson | 27 October 2023
8 Amazing Digital Voice Recorder Watch For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing Digital Voice Recorder Watch For 2023

by Cherise Atkinson | 27 October 2023
8 Amazing Rechargeable Digital Voice Recorder For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing Rechargeable Digital Voice Recorder For 2023

by Cherise Atkinson | 27 October 2023
12 Best Homder Digital Voice Recorder For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Best Homder Digital Voice Recorder For 2023

by Cherise Atkinson | 27 October 2023
Sam Bankman-Fried Takes The Stand In His Trial
News

Sam Bankman-Fried Takes The Stand In His Trial

by Cherise Atkinson | 27 October 2023