Revolve Air: The Revolutionary Travel Wheelchair

The travel industry is constantly evolving, and now, so is the mobility industry. Meet Revolve Air, the groundbreaking travel wheelchair that has taken Kickstarter by storm. This innovative wheelchair is not only foldable, but it can also shrink to the size of cabin luggage, making it the perfect companion for wheelchair users on the go. With its sleek design and impressive features, it’s no wonder that Revolve Air has already garnered attention and support from major companies and accolades alike.

Key Takeaway Revolve Air is the revolutionary travel wheelchair that is changing the game for wheelchair users. Its unique foldable design and compact size make it the perfect companion for those who love to travel. With widespread support and recognition, Revolve Air is poised to make a lasting impact in the mobility industry. While there are challenges ahead, the future is bright for this groundbreaking wheelchair.

The Birth of a Revolutionary Design

Andrea Mocellin, the creator of Revolve Air, is no stranger to innovation. With a background in the automotive industry, including work on prestigious brands like Ferrari and Maserati, Mocellin has always had a passion for design and mobility. It was during his time as a lead designer at electric jet company Lilium that he came up with the idea of a foldable wheel design. Initially, Mocellin intended to create foldable bikes, but he soon realized that there was a greater need in the wheelchair market.

Mocellin’s vision for Revolve Air was clear – to improve the lives of wheelchair users by creating a wheelchair that was not only convenient for travel but also stylish and functional. With this in mind, he set out to reinvent the wheel – quite literally. The result is a wheelchair that not only folds but also features foldable wheels. This unique design sets Revolve Air apart from traditional wheelchairs and has garnered attention from both the wheelchair community and the travel industry.

A World of Support

Even before its launch on Kickstarter, Revolve Air has received widespread support and recognition. Toyota and Allianz accelerators have backed the project, recognizing its potential to revolutionize the mobility market. The prototype of Revolve Air was named one of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions in 2021, further cementing its status as a game-changer in the industry.

One of the factors contributing to the success of Revolve Air is its direct-to-user strategy. By launching on Kickstarter, Mocellin is bypassing traditional distributors and selling directly to the users. This approach not only allows for a more personal connection with customers but also disrupts the traditional sales model in the disability tech industry. Mocellin believes that this direct approach will help spread the message of revolutionizing inclusion and accessibility, making Revolve Air more accessible to those who need it most.

A Wheelchair with a “Wow Factor”

Revolve Air is not just your average wheelchair. Its sleek, foldable design and attention to detail have garnered attention from wheelchair users and non-users alike. The ability to fold the chair and its wheels into cabin-luggage size is a game-changer for wheelchair users who frequently travel. No longer do they have to worry about their main wheelchair being stored in the cargo hold or rely on unreliable aisle chairs. With Revolve Air, they can use the same wheelchair throughout their journey, providing a seamless and convenient experience.

The Road Ahead

While Revolve Air has already seen immense interest and support, there are still challenges to overcome. The price tag of $4,999 may seem steep for some, but Mocellin is committed to finding the right balance between affordability and high production standards. The ultimate goal is to make Revolve Air more accessible to a wider range of users while maintaining the quality and functionality that users expect.