14 Amazing Bose Speakers Bluetooth for 2023

Introducing the must-have audio accessories for 2023 – 14 Amazing Bose Speakers Bluetooth! As music enthusiasts constantly seek innovative ways to enhance their listening experience, Bose remains at the forefront, delivering exceptional sound quality and immersive performance. From portable speakers like the SoundLink Color II to the on-the-go SoundLink Micro, Bose offers a wide range of Bluetooth speakers designed to elevate your audio adventures. With cutting-edge technology and sleek designs, these speakers are set to revolutionize the way you enjoy your favorite tunes. Get ready to embark on a sonic journey like no other with these 14 remarkable Bose Speakers Bluetooth for 2023.

Overall Score: 9.2/10

The Bose SoundLink Flex is a state-of-the-art portable Bluetooth speaker designed for outdoor travel. It features an exclusive design with a custom-engineered transducer for deep and immersive audio. This waterproof speaker meets IP67 standards, making it ideal for outdoor adventures. The compact and rugged design is resistant to water, dust, debris, drops, rust, corrosion, and UV light. With a rechargeable battery, it offers up to 12 hours of playtime per charge. The speaker also includes a built-in microphone for calls and compatibility with voice assistants. The Bose Connect app allows for software updates and customization. Overall, the SoundLink Flex delivers exceptional sound quality and durability in a portable package.

Key Features State-of-art design with custom-engineered transducer

Proprietary Position Qtechnology for optimal sound quality

IP67 waterproof and durable construction

Compact and portable with easy to hold and store design

Rechargeable battery with up to 12 hours of playtime

Built-in microphone for calls and voice assistants

Bose Connect app for updates and customization Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 2.06Lx7.93Wx3.56H

Pros Great sound quality with good bass

Great sound quality with good bass Rugged and durable construction

Rugged and durable construction Long battery life

Long battery life Easy to use and portable

Easy to use and portable Compatibility with voice assistants Cons Low volume notification for alarms and calls

Low volume notification for alarms and calls Bose app compatibility issues

Bose app compatibility issues Subpar battery performance compared to expectations

The Bose SoundLink Flex is an excellent Bluetooth portable speaker for outdoor travel. It delivers impressive sound quality, durability, and portability. With its rugged design and waterproof features, it can withstand various environmental conditions. The rechargeable battery offers long playtime, and the built-in microphone allows for hands-free calls. The Bose Connect app provides additional customization options. While it has some minor drawbacks like low volume notifications and occasional app issues, the overall performance and practicality of this speaker make it a worthwhile purchase. Whether you’re relaxing at home or embarking on outdoor adventures, the SoundLink Flex is a reliable companion for all your audio needs.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker is a small portable speaker that delivers loud and clear sound with deep bass. It is waterproof, dustproof, and has a rugged design to withstand outdoor conditions. The tear-resistant strap allows for easy attachment to various objects, while the long-lasting battery ensures up to 6 hours of music playback. With its integrated microphone, you can take phone calls directly from the speaker, and the Bose Connect app allows for customization and updates. The Bose SoundLink Micro also features SimpleSync technology to pair with compatible Bose products. Overall, this speaker provides excellent sound quality in a compact and durable package.

Key Features Bose waterproof speaker with deep bass

Tear-resistant strap for easy attachment

Rugged design for outdoor use

Integrated microphone for phone calls

Bose Connect app for customization

Simple Sync technology for pairing with other Bose products Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 1.40Lx3.90Wx3.90H

Pros Loud and clear sound with deep bass

Loud and clear sound with deep bass Waterproof and dustproof design

Waterproof and dustproof design Long-lasting battery

Long-lasting battery Easy attachment with tear-resistant strap

Easy attachment with tear-resistant strap Customizable settings through Bose Connect app

Customizable settings through Bose Connect app Simple Sync technology for multi-device pairing Cons Interference with Zoom meetings

Interference with Zoom meetings Charging port still uses USB Mini

Charging port still uses USB Mini Long charging time

The Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker is a versatile and reliable portable speaker. It delivers exceptional sound quality with deep bass, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Its waterproof and rugged design ensures durability, while the tear-resistant strap provides easy attachment to various objects. The integrated microphone allows for convenient phone calls, and the Bose Connect app allows for customization and updates. The SimpleSync technology is a great feature for those who own other Bose products. However, there are some drawbacks such as interference with Zoom meetings and the use of an older charging port. Despite the few limitations, the Bose SoundLink Micro is a top choice for those seeking a high-quality portable speaker.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) is a portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers true 360 sound for consistent coverage. With improved battery life and durability, it's perfect for on-the-go use. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling and access to voice assistants. Connecting is easy with voice prompts and multi-connect feature. Plus, with Bose SimpleSync technology, you can sync the speaker with other Bose products. The black color and compact dimensions make it stylish and easy to carry. The SoundLink Revolve+ is highly rated by customers and offers great sound quality.

Key Features True 360 sound for consistent coverage

Long-lasting battery with up to 17 hours

Dust and water resistant (IP55 rating)

Built-in microphone for calls and voice assistants

Easy connecting with voice prompts and multi-connect

Bose Simple Sync technology for syncing with other Bose products Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 4.13Lx4.13Wx7.25H

Pros True 360 sound

True 360 sound Long battery life

Long battery life Durable and portable

Durable and portable Built-in microphone

Built-in microphone Easy connecting and multi-connect feature

Easy connecting and multi-connect feature Bose Simple Sync technology Cons Sync issues with older Sound Touch speakers

Sync issues with older Sound Touch speakers Confusing battery performance

Confusing battery performance Limited connectivity options

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) is a top-notch portable Bluetooth speaker with excellent sound quality. Its true 360 sound provides consistent coverage, making it perfect for parties or outdoor use. The improved battery life and durability make it a reliable companion for all your adventures. The built-in microphone and voice assistant access add convenience. While there may be some compatibility issues with older Bose products, the overall performance and features make this speaker a great investment. Whether you want to enjoy music at home, by the pool, or on the go, the SoundLink Revolve+ delivers impressive audio in a compact and stylish package.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a compact and wireless speaker that delivers true 360° sound for consistent coverage. It offers improved battery life of up to 13 hours and is dust and water resistant. The built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling and voice assistant access. With easy pairing and multi-connect features, you can easily switch between devices. The Bose Connect app helps manage Bluetooth connections and access software updates. SimpleSync technology allows you to pair the speaker with compatible Bose products for multi-room sound. The speaker comes in black and has dimensions of 3.24Lx3.24Wx5.97H. Customers have rated it 4.6/5.

Key Features Astonishingly loud. Surprisingly small

Improved battery life

Durable portable speaker

Built-In microphone

Easy connect

Bose connect app

Bose simplesync technology Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 3.24Lx3.24Wx5.97H

Pros True 360° sound

True 360° sound Long battery life

Long battery life Dust and water resistant

Dust and water resistant Built-in microphone

Built-in microphone Easy pairing

Easy pairing Manageable via Bose Connect app

Manageable via Bose Connect app Simple Sync technology for multi-room sound Cons Not as loud as some party speakers

Not as loud as some party speakers Bass might be on the low side

The Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker delivers impressive 360° sound in a compact and durable design. With improved battery life, dust and water resistance, and built-in microphone, it offers convenience and versatility. The easy connect feature and Bose Connect app enhance user experience, while the SimpleSync technology allows for multi-room sound. Although it may not satisfy those looking for extremely loud party speakers, its rich audio quality and portability make it perfect for small gatherings or personal enjoyment. Overall, the Bose SoundLink Revolve II is a worthy investment for anyone seeking a reliable and high-quality portable speaker.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker System is a rugged and portable speaker that delivers big sound. Perfect for parties and outdoor get-togethers, this speaker offers wireless Bluetooth pairing and inputs for a microphone or musical instrument. It features built-in sensors and multiple aiming positions for optimal sound in any position. With its rechargeable lithium-ion battery, you can enjoy up to 11 hours of play time. The Bose S1 Pro is a versatile speaker that provides great sound quality and flexibility in various audio setups.

Key Features Big sound from a rugged speaker

Portable and perfect for parties and outdoor events

Wireless Bluetooth pairing and microphone/instrument inputs

Multiple aiming positions for optimal sound

Up to 11 hours of play time with the rechargeable battery Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 11.10Lx9.40Wx13.10H

Pros Compact and lightweight design

Compact and lightweight design Excellent sound quality

Excellent sound quality Long battery life

Long battery life Versatile with various input options Cons Not the loudest speaker for outdoor use

Not the loudest speaker for outdoor use Additional inputs would be beneficial

The Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker System is a reliable and high-quality speaker that offers impressive sound in a compact design. It is perfect for parties and outdoor events, providing clear and powerful audio performance. The wireless Bluetooth pairing and microphone/instrument inputs allow for easy connectivity, while the rechargeable battery ensures hours of play time. While it may not be the loudest option for outdoor use, its versatility and exceptional sound quality make it a great choice for musicians, performers, and anyone in need of portable and reliable sound reinforcement. Overall, the Bose S1 Pro is a top-notch portable speaker system that delivers on both performance and convenience.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Bose Soundlink Mini II Special Edition Bluetooth Speaker offers a sleek, durable, and lightweight design with powerful sound and deep bass. It features a built-in microphone for hands-free calls and voice assistant access. The speaker is equipped with voice prompts for easy Bluetooth pairing and can remember multiple devices at once. With its USB-C charging port and aux input, it provides versatile connectivity options. The compact size of the speaker makes it highly portable, perfect for on-the-go use. Although it comes with a higher price tag, the Bose Soundlink Mini II Special Edition Bluetooth Speaker offers excellent sound quality and is a top choice for those seeking a premium Bluetooth speaker.

Key Features -Built-in microphone for speakerphone or access to your phone’s voice assistant

-Sleek, durable and lightweight design with a low profile

-Voice prompts for easy Bluetooth pairing, remembering up to devices at a time; Usb-c charging port and aux input

-Bose technology delivers big sound and deep bass Specifications Dimension: 2.31Lx7.06Wx2.00H

Pros Great sound quality

Great sound quality Compact and portable

Compact and portable Easy to pair and set up Cons Higher price compared to other Bluetooth speakers

Higher price compared to other Bluetooth speakers Some users experienced issues with packaging and missing cables

Some users experienced issues with packaging and missing cables Recent models have been perceived as having lower sound quality compared to older versions

Overall, the Bose Soundlink Mini II Special Edition Bluetooth Speaker is a solid choice for those in search of a compact and portable speaker with impressive sound quality. It offers convenient features like voice prompts and a built-in microphone, and its sleek design adds a touch of sophistication to any setting. While some users have reported issues with packaging and missing cables, the majority of reviews praise its powerful sound and durability. However, it’s worth noting that some customers have observed a decline in sound quality compared to earlier models. Nevertheless, with a score of 8.5, the Bose Soundlink Mini II Special Edition Bluetooth Speaker remains a popular and reliable option in the market.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Bose TV Speaker is a small soundbar designed to enhance TV sound and clarify speech. With wide, natural sound and enhanced dialogue, this Bluetooth-enabled soundbar provides a better audio experience. It offers a simple setup with easy connectivity options, and its compact size makes it convenient to place in front of the TV or mount on a wall. The TV speaker comes with a remote control for added convenience and can be paired with the Bose Bass Module for enhanced bass. Overall, the Bose TV Speaker offers great sound quality and is a reliable solution for improving TV sound.

Key Features Hear your TV better

Wide, natural sound

Enhanced dialogue

Bluetooth TV speaker

Simple setup

Compact soundbar

Remote control

Build and expand Specifications Color: Bose Black

Dimension: 4.02Lx23.38Wx2.21H

Pros Improves TV sound and clarifies speech

Improves TV sound and clarifies speech Compact and easy to set up

Compact and easy to set up Wide sound range with good lows and crisp highs Cons Gets warm under the bar when operating

Gets warm under the bar when operating No option to turn off power light on the bar

No option to turn off power light on the bar Relatively expensive

The Bose TV Speaker is a reliable and convenient solution for enhancing TV sound. Its compact size and easy setup make it a great choice for any TV setup. The sound quality is impressive, with wide and natural sound, especially for dialogue. While the bar can get warm during operation and lacks a power light on/off option, these are relatively minor drawbacks compared to its overall performance. If you’re looking to improve your TV audio experience, the Bose TV Speaker is definitely worth considering.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Bose Portable Smart Speaker is a versatile, all-in-one device that serves as a portable Bluetooth speaker, a home speaker, and a voice control speaker. It delivers 360 degrees of deep, clear, lifelike sound with powerful bass. With its lightweight design and built-in handle, you can take it with you wherever you go. The speaker is rugged and durable, with a water-resistant rating. It can be controlled via voice commands when connected to Wi-Fi and used as an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant speaker. The speaker has a battery life of up to 12 hours and can also be used as a portable Bluetooth speaker. It is compatible with other Bose smart speakers and soundbars for a multi-room listening experience.

Key Features Versatile smart speaker: portable, home, voice control

360 degrees of deep, clear, lifelike sound

Lightweight and portable with built-in handle

Durable design with water-resistant rating

Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Battery life of up to 12 hours

Can be used as a portable Bluetooth speaker

Bose Simple Sync technology for multi-room listening Specifications Color: Triple Black

Dimension: 4.09Lx4.69Wx7.56H

Pros High-quality sound with powerful bass

High-quality sound with powerful bass Lightweight and easy to carry

Lightweight and easy to carry Durable design with water-resistant rating

Durable design with water-resistant rating Long battery life

Long battery life Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Can be used as a portable Bluetooth speaker Cons Battery life could be improved

Battery life could be improved Integrated Alexa functionality can be sluggish

Integrated Alexa functionality can be sluggish Cannot be added to Echo groups

The Bose Portable Smart Speaker is an excellent all-in-one device for those who want a versatile speaker that can be used both indoors and outdoors. It delivers impressive sound quality with deep bass and is lightweight and durable. The battery life, while decent, could be better. The integrated Alexa functionality may require some improvements in responsiveness. Overall, it is a great option for those who want a high-quality portable speaker that can also serve as a smart home device.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Bose Home Speaker 500 is a smart Bluetooth speaker that delivers impressive wall-to-wall stereo sound from a single speaker. With built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, you can control the speaker hands-free. It offers multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Apple AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect. You can easily manage what you hear with your voice, the Bose Music app, or the one-touch presets on top of the speaker. The Bose Home Speaker 500 is part of the Bose Smart Family, allowing you to create a multi-room listening experience with other Bose smart speakers and soundbars. It also features Bose SimpleSync technology for syncing with compatible Bose products. Overall, it provides great sound performance and versatile control options.

Key Features SOUND PERFORMANCE: Fill any room with impressive wall-to-wall stereo sound from a single speaker

BUILT-IN-ALEXA: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are built into this smart speaker for hands-free voice control

CONNECTIVITY: Pair your device with this home speaker via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Apple Air Play 2, or Spotify Connect

CONTROL: Easily manage what you hear with voice control, Bose Music app, or one-touch presets

MAKE OR TAKE CALLS: Make or take calls using Alexa with compatible devices

BOSE MUSIC APP: Use the app for simple setup and control of the speaker

MULTI-ROOM LISTENING: Works with other Bose smart speakers for a multi-room experience

BOSE SIMPLESYNC TECHNOLOGY: Syncs with compatible Bose products for seamless audio

Color: Black

Dimensions: 4.31Lx6.68Wx8.01H Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 4.31Lx6.68Wx8.01H

Pros Impressive wall-to-wall stereo sound

Impressive wall-to-wall stereo sound Built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant Multiple connectivity options

Multiple connectivity options Versatile control options

Versatile control options Make or take calls hands-free

Make or take calls hands-free Bose Music app for easy setup

Bose Music app for easy setup Works with other Bose smart speakers

Works with other Bose smart speakers Bose Simple Sync technology for syncing Cons Small and narrow screen

Small and narrow screen Mediocre Bose Music app

Mediocre Bose Music app Limited Amazon Music App extension

Limited Amazon Music App extension No Apple Watch App support

No Apple Watch App support Challenging initial setup

The Bose Home Speaker 500 is a powerful and versatile smart Bluetooth speaker. It produces impressive wall-to-wall stereo sound and offers various control options including voice control, the Bose Music app, and one-touch presets. The built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant enhance its convenience. With multiple connectivity options and compatibility with other Bose smart speakers, it provides a seamless multi-room listening experience. However, it has some drawbacks such as a small screen, mediocre app, limited Amazon Music extension, and lack of Apple Watch support. The initial setup can be challenging for some users. Despite these minor issues, the Bose Home Speaker 500 is a solid choice for those seeking high-quality sound and advanced smart features.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker System is a versatile and powerful device that delivers big sound in a rugged design. Whether you're hosting a party or enjoying an outdoor get-together, this portable Bluetooth PA system ensures you get the best sound experience. It features wireless Bluetooth pairing and inputs for a microphone or musical instrument, allowing you to easily connect and enhance your audio. With built-in sensors and multiple aiming positions, you can achieve optimal sound in any nearly position. The Bose S1 Pro comes in a sleek black color and has dimensions of 11.10Lx9.40Wx13.10H. Overall, it offers impressive sound quality and is perfect for a variety of occasions.

Key Features Big sound from a rugged speaker that goes where you do

Portable Bluetooth PA system made for parties and outdoor get-togethers

Wireless Bluetooth pairing and inputs for microphone or musical instrument

Built-in sensors and multiple aiming positions for optimal sound Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 11.10Lx9.40Wx13.10H

Pros Impressive sound quality

Impressive sound quality Easy to use and set up

Easy to use and set up Ideal for parties and outdoor gatherings

Ideal for parties and outdoor gatherings Great for home karaoke Cons Bluetooth sound quality can be inconsistent

Bluetooth sound quality can be inconsistent May not satisfy serious karaoke enthusiasts due to limited effects

The Bose S1 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker System is a reliable and powerful companion for music enthusiasts. It delivers superior sound quality and offers versatile connectivity options. Whether you’re using it for parties, outdoor gatherings, or home karaoke, this speaker system delivers excellent performance. While it may not satisfy serious karaoke enthusiasts looking for advanced effects, its ease of use and portability make it a great choice for casual users. The Bose S1 Pro’s rugged design ensures durability, and the built-in sensors enhance sound quality in any position. Although it carries a higher price tag, the exceptional audio experience it provides makes it worth the investment.

Overall Score: 8.2/10

The Bose Virtually Invisible 791 In-Ceiling Speaker II is a high-quality, full-range speaker designed to provide immersive and balanced stereo sound. With one 7-inch woofer and two strategically positioned 1-inch tweeters, it delivers performance that exceeds most other installed speakers. The exclusive Stereo Everywhere speaker performance ensures that the sound covers the entire room without any drop-offs. The speaker's near-bezel-less construction blends seamlessly into any room design, with easily paintable grilles. The installation process is fast and easy, thanks to the standard dogleg clamps and magnetically attached grilles. With a diameter of 10 inches and a ceiling hole diameter of 219 mm, it is a versatile choice for any space. The package includes the speakers, speaker grilles, and a template.

Key Features 7-inch woofer and two 1-inch tweeters

High-quality, full-range performance

Stereo Everywhere speaker performance

Near-bezel-less construction

Easy installation with standard clamps and magnetically attached grilles Specifications Color: White

Dimension: 10.00Lx10.00Wx4.41H

Size: 7"

Pros Balanced and immersive stereo sound

Balanced and immersive stereo sound Blend seamlessly into room design

Blend seamlessly into room design Fast and easy installation Cons Relatively expensive

Relatively expensive Not completely invisible

Not completely invisible Some customers experienced issues with mounting tabs

The Bose Virtually Invisible 791 In-Ceiling Speaker II offers impressive sound quality and an elegant design that fits seamlessly into any room. While the speakers may not be completely invisible and are relatively expensive, they deliver a balanced and immersive stereo experience that surpasses most other installed speakers. Installation is easy, thanks to the standard clamps and magnetically attached grilles. However, some customers have reported issues with the mounting tabs, so caution may be needed during installation. If you are looking for high-quality in-ceiling speakers that provide a superior audio experience, the Bose Virtually Invisible 791 In-Ceiling Speaker II is worth considering.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Bose Surround Speakers are the smallest speakers designed by Bose, allowing the focus to remain on your home entertainment instead of the speakers themselves. These speakers are designed to bring music, movies, and TV to life with immersive surround sound. They can be easily set up by plugging the adapters into a power source and wirelessly connecting the receivers to the sound bar. The Bose Surround Speakers are compatible with Bose sound bar 500, Bose sound bar 700, and Sound Touch 300 sound bar. With a sleek design standing at less than 4 inches tall, these speakers offer a wireless range of 30 feet. The Bose Surround Speakers come in black color and have dimensions of 3.30Lx3.20Wx3.70H.

Key Features Smallest speakers designed by Bose

Bring music, movies, and TV to life

Quick and easy setup

Compatible with various Bose sound bars

Wireless range of 30 feet Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 3.30Lx3.20Wx3.70H

Pros Immersive sound

Immersive sound Sleek and compact design

Sleek and compact design Easy setup process

Easy setup process Wireless connectivity

Wireless connectivity Compatible with Alexa Cons Interference issues on wireless channels

Interference issues on wireless channels Limited surround sound volume

Limited surround sound volume Bundle lacking in mounting brackets

Bundle lacking in mounting brackets Difficult to control individual volume levels

Difficult to control individual volume levels Pricey for the size

The Bose Surround Speakers deliver impressive sound quality in a compact design. They easily integrate with Bose sound bars and offer a quick and hassle-free setup process. The wireless connectivity provides convenience, and the compatibility with Alexa adds to the overall user experience. However, some customers have experienced interference issues on wireless channels, and the surround sound volume may not meet certain expectations. Additionally, the bundle package is lacking in mounting brackets, and controlling individual volume levels can be challenging. Despite these drawbacks, if you are looking for a sleek and powerful surround sound solution, the Bose Surround Speakers are a worthy choice.

Overall Score: 8.3/10

The Bose L1 Pro16 is a powerful and portable PA system that is perfect for small-to-medium sized clubs, bars, and other venues. It offers premium full-range sound with consistent tonal balance, making it ideal for singer-songwriters, mobile DJs, and small ensembles. The portable line array speaker features 16 articulated 2” neodymium drivers and wide 180-degree horizontal coverage, ensuring supreme vocal and instrument clarity. With an integrated 10” × 18” high-excursion neodymium Racetrack woofer, this system delivers impressive bass performance while maintaining a compact size. Additionally, it comes with a built-in three-channel mixer, wireless App control, and Bluetooth streaming capability. The Bose L1 Pro16 provides exceptional sound quality and portability, making it a versatile choice for musicians and performers on the go.

Key Features Portable PA System

Consistent tonal balance

J-shape extended-frequency line array

Integrated Racetrack woofer

Lightweight and portable

Built-in three-channel mixer

Wireless App control

Bluetooth streaming capability Specifications Dimension: 13.98Lx79.21Wx17.95H

Pros Amazing sound quality

Amazing sound quality Compact and portable design

Compact and portable design No hissing sound

No hissing sound Wireless control via smartphone app

Wireless control via smartphone app Impressive bass performance Cons Not as easy to transport as marketed

Not as easy to transport as marketed Base unit cover not included

Base unit cover not included Array attachment exhibits some wobble

Array attachment exhibits some wobble Not compatible with legacy T1 mixer

Not compatible with legacy T1 mixer No aux input/output

The Bose L1 Pro16 is an impressive portable PA system that offers exceptional sound quality and versatility. It delivers premium full-range sound with consistent tonal balance, making it ideal for various applications. The built-in three-channel mixer and wireless App control provide convenient control options, while the Bluetooth streaming capability allows for easy wireless audio playback. The system’s compact and lightweight design makes it easy to transport and set up, although it may not be as portable as advertised. Despite some minor drawbacks such as the lack of a base unit cover and compatibility issues with legacy mixers, the Bose L1 Pro16 remains a top choice for musicians and performers who prioritize sound quality and portability.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The co2CREA Hard Case is a replacement travel case designed specifically for the Bose SoundLink Revolve Series II Portable Bluetooth Speaker. It features a hard EVA shell that is shockproof, dustproof, and water-resistant, providing excellent protection for your Bose speaker. The case has a spacious interior to accommodate additional accessories and a comfortable carabiner for easy carrying. With a special and strong zipper, this case offers a better user experience. Please note that this is only the case and does not include the Bose SoundLink Revolve II speaker or any accessories.

Key Features Hard EVA shell for shockproof, dustproof, and water resistance

More space for accessories

Comfortable carabiner for easy carrying

Special and strong zipper for better user experience Specifications Color: All Black Case

Dimension: 3.74Lx9.25Wx3.54H

Size: For Revolve II

Pros Well-constructed with a soft interior for protection

Well-constructed with a soft interior for protection Perfect size to fit the speaker, charger, and cord

Perfect size to fit the speaker, charger, and cord Sturdy and sleek design

Sturdy and sleek design Good quality and durable construction Cons Some customers had issues with the case not fitting their Bose speaker

Some customers had issues with the case not fitting their Bose speaker The net compartment for the cable is too small

The net compartment for the cable is too small The case cannot stand on end due to the zipper seam

The case cannot stand on end due to the zipper seam Looks slightly bulky when carrying

The co2CREA Hard Case is a reliable and protective travel case for the Bose SoundLink Revolve Series II Portable Bluetooth Speaker. It offers a durable and shockproof solution to keep your valuable speaker safe from drops, bumps, and scratches. The case’s spacious interior allows for convenient storage of accessories, and the comfortable carabiner ensures easy portability. While some customers had minor fit issues or found the case slightly bulky, these drawbacks are outweighed by the quality construction, sleek design, and overall protection offered by this case. If you’re looking for a reliable and stylish travel case for your Bose SoundLink Revolve II speaker, the co2CREA Hard Case is a great choice.

Buyer's Guide: Bose Speakers Bluetooth

Looking to enhance your audio experience? Bose is a renowned brand known for its top-notch sound quality. With a range of Bluetooth speakers available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. This buyer's guide will provide you with essential information and factors to consider before making your decision.

Things to Consider Before Buying

To ensure you make an informed decision, keep the following factors in mind before purchasing a Bose Bluetooth speaker:

Sound Quality: Bose is revered for its exceptional sound quality, so this should be your priority. Look for speakers that offer crisp, clear, and immersive sound, especially if you enjoy listening to music with rich bass and balanced audio. Portability: Consider where and how you plan to use your speaker. If you want something portable, look for compact and lightweight options that are easy to carry. On the other hand, if you primarily intend to use it at home, a larger size might be more suitable. Connectivity Options: Ensure that the Bose speaker you choose has Bluetooth compatibility to connect wirelessly to your devices. Additionally, check if it supports multiple connectivity options like auxiliary inputs or NFC for added convenience. Battery Life: If portability is a priority, pay attention to the battery life of the speaker. A long-lasting battery means you can enjoy your music without interruptions, especially during outdoor activities or travels. Durability and Waterproofing: If you plan to use your speaker outdoors or in wet environments, choose models that offer durability and water resistance. Look for speakers with an IPX rating to ensure they can withstand water splashes or even submersion in water. Price: Set a budget range that suits your needs and preferences. Keep in mind that higher-priced models often offer advanced features and superior sound quality, but there are also affordable options available for those on a budget.

Key Features to Look for in Bose Bluetooth Speakers

Bose offers a range of Bluetooth speakers, each with its own unique features. Here are some key features you should consider while browsing:

Advanced Speaker Technology : Look for Bose speakers that incorporate advanced technologies like waveguide or acoustic deflector, which enhance audio performance and deliver a more immersive sound experience.

: Look for Bose speakers that incorporate advanced technologies like waveguide or acoustic deflector, which enhance audio performance and deliver a more immersive sound experience. Voice Assistant Integration : If you prefer voice control, check for speakers that have built-in voice assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. This allows you to control your music, ask questions, and receive information hands-free.

: If you prefer voice control, check for speakers that have built-in voice assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. This allows you to control your music, ask questions, and receive information hands-free. Multi-Room Functionality : Some Bose speakers support multi-room functionality, enabling you to connect multiple speakers together and sync them for a surround sound experience. This feature is particularly useful for creating an immersive audio environment.

: Some Bose speakers support multi-room functionality, enabling you to connect multiple speakers together and sync them for a surround sound experience. This feature is particularly useful for creating an immersive audio environment. App Integration : Bose offers dedicated mobile apps for some of their speakers. These apps provide additional features, such as equalizer controls, firmware updates, and personalized settings for a more tailored listening experience.

: Bose offers dedicated mobile apps for some of their speakers. These apps provide additional features, such as equalizer controls, firmware updates, and personalized settings for a more tailored listening experience. Hands-Free Calling: Look for speakers that have a built-in microphone, allowing you to make and receive phone calls without having to disconnect your device. This feature comes in handy when you need to answer a call while your phone is out of reach.