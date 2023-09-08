Newsnews
News

Reddit Introduces New Translation Feature For Mobile Users

Written by: Vivie Sapp | Published: 9 September 2023
reddit-introduces-new-translation-feature-for-mobile-users
News

Reddit, the popular online discussion platform, is now offering a new feature that allows users to translate posts into different languages. This development aims to enhance the user experience by breaking down language barriers and making conversations more inclusive. Initially, there will be eight languages available, including English, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, and Swedish.

Key Takeaway

Reddit has introduced a translation feature that allows users to translate posts into various languages. This feature aims to promote inclusivity and improve the overall user experience. The company is also experimenting with translating comments and has revamped its Help Center to provide better support resources to users.

How Does the Translation Feature Work?

In order to translate a Reddit post, users can simply click on the “translate” button located beneath the Redditor’s username at the top of the post. However, users must first set their preferred language in the settings menu. Currently, this feature is only available on Android and iOS devices, as well as for users who are logged out on the web.

Reddit Translation Feature

Reddit has also announced that it is experimenting with translating comments on both iOS and Android platforms. The company envisions a future where the entire conversation experience on Reddit can be multilingual.

Updates to the Help Center

Alongside this new translation feature, Reddit has made significant updates to its Help Center. The renovated Help Center now combines the Moderator Help Center and serves as a central hub for all support resources. This restructuring aims to streamline the support process and provide users with a more comprehensive and efficient means of accessing assistance.

These updates come shortly after the launch of Reddit’s Mod Helper Program. This new initiative rewards moderators for assisting their fellow moderators, promoting a sense of collaboration and support within the Reddit community.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Reddit Introduces New Translation Feature For Mobile Users
News

Reddit Introduces New Translation Feature For Mobile Users

by Vivie Sapp | 9 September 2023
How Will AI-Generated Images Impact Elections?
News

How Will AI-Generated Images Impact Elections?

by Marcie Caruso | 9 September 2023
Pitch Deck Analysis: Tomorrow University’s $10M Series A Presentation
News

Pitch Deck Analysis: Tomorrow University’s $10M Series A Presentation

by Orel Fordham | 9 September 2023
Surge In Technology M&A Activity: Signs Of Life In The Market
News

Surge In Technology M&A Activity: Signs Of Life In The Market

by Priscella Scharf | 9 September 2023
Say Hello To Postmarks: The Open Web’s Social Bookmarking Tool On The Fediverse
News

Say Hello To Postmarks: The Open Web’s Social Bookmarking Tool On The Fediverse

by Gilberta Nicely | 9 September 2023
Glass Health: Revolutionizing Medical Diagnoses With AI
News

Glass Health: Revolutionizing Medical Diagnoses With AI

by Renie Stringer | 8 September 2023
X Updates Its Terms To Ban Crawling And Scraping: Protecting Data And AI Models
News

X Updates Its Terms To Ban Crawling And Scraping: Protecting Data And AI Models

by Mora Bettis | 8 September 2023
Square Resolves Day-Long Outage, Restores Services For Small Business Owners
News

Square Resolves Day-Long Outage, Restores Services For Small Business Owners

by Caressa Lanham | 8 September 2023

Recent Stories

How Will AI-Generated Images Impact Elections?
News

How Will AI-Generated Images Impact Elections?

by Vivie Sapp | 9 September 2023
Reddit Introduces New Translation Feature For Mobile Users
News

Reddit Introduces New Translation Feature For Mobile Users

by Vivie Sapp | 9 September 2023
Surge In Technology M&A Activity: Signs Of Life In The Market
News

Surge In Technology M&A Activity: Signs Of Life In The Market

by Vivie Sapp | 9 September 2023
Pitch Deck Analysis: Tomorrow University’s $10M Series A Presentation
News

Pitch Deck Analysis: Tomorrow University’s $10M Series A Presentation

by Vivie Sapp | 9 September 2023
Say Hello To Postmarks: The Open Web’s Social Bookmarking Tool On The Fediverse
News

Say Hello To Postmarks: The Open Web’s Social Bookmarking Tool On The Fediverse

by Vivie Sapp | 9 September 2023
Glass Health: Revolutionizing Medical Diagnoses With AI
News

Glass Health: Revolutionizing Medical Diagnoses With AI

by Vivie Sapp | 8 September 2023
Square Resolves Day-Long Outage, Restores Services For Small Business Owners
News

Square Resolves Day-Long Outage, Restores Services For Small Business Owners

by Vivie Sapp | 8 September 2023
X Updates Its Terms To Ban Crawling And Scraping: Protecting Data And AI Models
News

X Updates Its Terms To Ban Crawling And Scraping: Protecting Data And AI Models

by Vivie Sapp | 8 September 2023