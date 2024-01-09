Newsnews
News

Proptech Startup Here Shuts Down Citing ‘Current Interest Rate Environment’

Written by: Marietta Jerome | Published: 9 January 2024
proptech-startup-here-shuts-down-citing-current-interest-rate-environment
News

Here, a fractional short-term vacation rental marketplace, has announced the cessation of its operations after just over two years. The Miami-based startup, which had secured approximately $5 million in funding, cited the “current interest rate environment and economic conditions” as the reasons for its closure. The company stated its intention to sell all of the properties it holds within the next six months.

Key Takeaway

Here, a fractional short-term vacation rental marketplace, has ceased operations, attributing its closure to the prevailing interest rate environment and economic conditions. The company aims to sell all of its properties within the next six months.

Financial Challenges and Revenue

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Here reported a net loss of $56,374 from its properties for the six months ended June 30, 2023, despite generating $276,233 in revenue during the same period. The company also disclosed paying $166,305 in interest and $58,920 in “other expenses.”

Business Model and Founder

Here, founded in July of 2021 but launched operations in 2022, provided investors with the opportunity to acquire partial ownership of vacation rentals. The company managed the properties and offered members the potential to earn monthly income and property appreciation. CEO and co-founder Corey Ashton Walters, who also co-founded Homeworthy, a remote cloud real estate brokerage, was at the helm of the startup.

Impact of Interest Rates

Here’s closure adds to a series of proptech startups facing challenges due to the surge in interest rates. The recent layoff of the entire staff by short-term rental provider Frontdesk and the reported shutdown of Zeus Living after raising $150 million in debt and equity last November underscore the broader impact of the current interest rate environment on the industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Divvy Homes Faces Third Round Of Layoffs As Valuation Dips
News

Divvy Homes Faces Third Round Of Layoffs As Valuation Dips

by Denna Cowley | 12 September 2023
Real Estate Tech Companies Struggle With High Mortgage Rates
News

Real Estate Tech Companies Struggle With High Mortgage Rates

by Caralie Sunday | 17 September 2023
GreenLite: Revolutionizing Construction Permitting Process For Businesses
News

GreenLite: Revolutionizing Construction Permitting Process For Businesses

by Matti Sturdivant | 1 November 2023
Pebble Finds New Life On Mastodon As A Dedicated Server
News

Pebble Finds New Life On Mastodon As A Dedicated Server

by Rubi Oneil | 14 November 2023
A Platform Empowering Service Providers
News

A Platform Empowering Service Providers

by Amanda Waterman | 6 September 2023
Generative Building Design: Revolutionizing City Construction
News

Generative Building Design: Revolutionizing City Construction

by Imojean Kirkwood | 31 October 2023
Alpaca VC Introduces New Investment Vehicles And Real Estate Platform
News

Alpaca VC Introduces New Investment Vehicles And Real Estate Platform

by Cecil Goff | 3 October 2023
New Solution For AI Code Quality: Braintrust Secures $3 Million In Funding
News

New Solution For AI Code Quality: Braintrust Secures $3 Million In Funding

by Ekaterina Hedden | 29 September 2023

Recent Stories

SmartNews Struggles To Retain Users Amidst Rival Explosions
News

SmartNews Struggles To Retain Users Amidst Rival Explosions

by Marietta Jerome | 9 January 2024
YouTube Implements Stricter Policies To Regulate AI Content Depicting Deceased Individuals
News

YouTube Implements Stricter Policies To Regulate AI Content Depicting Deceased Individuals

by Marietta Jerome | 9 January 2024
Rocket Lab Secures $515M Military Satellite Contract With Space Development Agency
News

Rocket Lab Secures $515M Military Satellite Contract With Space Development Agency

by Marietta Jerome | 9 January 2024
Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lander Encounters Propulsion Issue, Moon Landing In Jeopardy
News

Astrobotic’s Peregrine Lander Encounters Propulsion Issue, Moon Landing In Jeopardy

by Marietta Jerome | 9 January 2024
Proptech Startup Here Shuts Down Citing ‘Current Interest Rate Environment’
News

Proptech Startup Here Shuts Down Citing ‘Current Interest Rate Environment’

by Marietta Jerome | 9 January 2024
Exciting Launches And Shutdown: United Launch Alliance And Astrobotic
News

Exciting Launches And Shutdown: United Launch Alliance And Astrobotic

by Marietta Jerome | 9 January 2024
Samsung Unveils Upgraded Ballie, Its Home Robot, At CES 2024
News

Samsung Unveils Upgraded Ballie, Its Home Robot, At CES 2024

by Marietta Jerome | 9 January 2024
Samsung’s Commitment To Sustainability Takes Center Stage At CES 2024
News

Samsung’s Commitment To Sustainability Takes Center Stage At CES 2024

by Marietta Jerome | 9 January 2024