Newsnews
News

Peak XV Takes Startups On Silicon Valley Trip In AI Push

Written by: Bonnee Blades | Published: 12 February 2024
peak-xv-takes-startups-on-silicon-valley-trip-in-ai-push
News

Peak XV, the venture capital firm that separated from Sequoia Capital last year, is embarking on a significant initiative by taking its portfolio companies from India, Southeast Asia, and Australia on an “immersion” trip to Silicon Valley. This trip aims to provide these startups with the opportunity to meet industry leaders and visit AI research centers, further expanding Peak XV’s offerings and networking capabilities.

Key Takeaway

Peak XV, a venture capital firm, is organizing an “immersion” trip to Silicon Valley for its portfolio companies, focusing on AI and deep tech startups. The trip aims to provide networking opportunities and industry insights to the participating startups.

Exploring Silicon Valley

About 60 founders, many of whom are backed by Peak XV’s influential program Surge, will be joining partners from the firm on this trip. The itinerary includes strategy sessions with executives from OpenAI and Nvidia, as well as talks from seasoned operators like Umesh Sachdev and Gokul Rajaram. The program, internally referred to as “Immersion Week,” underscores Peak XV’s commitment to broadening its roster beyond traditional investment activities, especially in the AI space.

Focus on AI and Deep Tech

Peak XV’s latest Surge batch consists of 77% AI and deep tech startups, reflecting the firm’s aggressive approach since its split from Sequoia Capital. With $2.5 billion to deploy in the region, Peak XV is rapidly expanding its bench strength and networking capabilities across different geographies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Visa Challenges Hampering Participation Of International Founders In Y Combinator, Says YC
News

Visa Challenges Hampering Participation Of International Founders In Y Combinator, Says YC

by Mildred Muniz | 19 September 2023
Sequoia Capital Faces Congressional Scrutiny Over China Investments
News

Sequoia Capital Faces Congressional Scrutiny Over China Investments

by Tomasine Sigala | 19 October 2023
Peak XV’s Latest Surge Batch: A Focus On AI And Deeptech Startups
News

Peak XV’s Latest Surge Batch: A Focus On AI And Deeptech Startups

by Maighdiln Marte | 23 October 2023
New Series Of OpenAI: European Investors Brace For The Fallout
News

New Series Of OpenAI: European Investors Brace For The Fallout

by Sal Reavis | 21 November 2023
Sam Altman Backs Teenagers’ AI Startup That Automates Browser-Native Workflows
News

Sam Altman Backs Teenagers’ AI Startup That Automates Browser-Native Workflows

by Revkah Eagle | 4 October 2023
Peak XV Reaps 10x Returns Through Mamaearth IPO And Zomato Sale
News

Peak XV Reaps 10x Returns Through Mamaearth IPO And Zomato Sale

by Carie Torre | 6 November 2023
Robotic Digitization Startup Ripcord Seeks $25 Million In Funding
News

Robotic Digitization Startup Ripcord Seeks $25 Million In Funding

by Freddy Charette | 14 October 2023
5 Best Deep Learning Companies To Keep An Eye On
TECH REVIEWS

5 Best Deep Learning Companies To Keep An Eye On

by Kenneth | 20 December 2019

Recent Stories

Who Is The Least Played Champion In League Of Legends
GAMING

Who Is The Least Played Champion In League Of Legends

by Bonnee Blades | 12 February 2024
League Of Legends What Is Peeling
GAMING

League Of Legends What Is Peeling

by Bonnee Blades | 12 February 2024
Peak XV Takes Startups On Silicon Valley Trip In AI Push
News

Peak XV Takes Startups On Silicon Valley Trip In AI Push

by Bonnee Blades | 12 February 2024
Saving Locations For Sony Xperia Backups
Mobile Devices

Saving Locations For Sony Xperia Backups

by Bonnee Blades | 12 February 2024
Language Makeover: Sony Xperia XZ F8332 Language Change
Mobile Devices

Language Makeover: Sony Xperia XZ F8332 Language Change

by Bonnee Blades | 12 February 2024
Xperia Z2 Unboxing: Exploring The Contents Of The Package
Mobile Devices

Xperia Z2 Unboxing: Exploring The Contents Of The Package

by Bonnee Blades | 12 February 2024
Xperia Z5 Customization Settings Reset: Detailed Steps
Mobile Devices

Xperia Z5 Customization Settings Reset: Detailed Steps

by Bonnee Blades | 12 February 2024
Restoring Xperia Z Ultra: Step-by-Step Factory Reset Guide
Mobile Devices

Restoring Xperia Z Ultra: Step-by-Step Factory Reset Guide

by Bonnee Blades | 12 February 2024