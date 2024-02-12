peak-xv-takes-startups-on-silicon-valley-trip-in-ai-push

Peak XV, the venture capital firm that separated from Sequoia Capital last year, is embarking on a significant initiative by taking its portfolio companies from India, Southeast Asia, and Australia on an “immersion” trip to Silicon Valley. This trip aims to provide these startups with the opportunity to meet industry leaders and visit AI research centers, further expanding Peak XV’s offerings and networking capabilities.

Exploring Silicon Valley

About 60 founders, many of whom are backed by Peak XV’s influential program Surge, will be joining partners from the firm on this trip. The itinerary includes strategy sessions with executives from OpenAI and Nvidia, as well as talks from seasoned operators like Umesh Sachdev and Gokul Rajaram. The program, internally referred to as “Immersion Week,” underscores Peak XV’s commitment to broadening its roster beyond traditional investment activities, especially in the AI space.

Focus on AI and Deep Tech

Peak XV’s latest Surge batch consists of 77% AI and deep tech startups, reflecting the firm’s aggressive approach since its split from Sequoia Capital. With $2.5 billion to deploy in the region, Peak XV is rapidly expanding its bench strength and networking capabilities across different geographies.