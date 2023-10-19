Newsnews
News

Sequoia Capital Faces Congressional Scrutiny Over China Investments

Written by: Tomasine Sigala | Published: 19 October 2023
sequoia-capital-faces-congressional-scrutiny-over-china-investments
News

Silicon Valley investment firm, Sequoia Capital, has come under scrutiny from Congress regarding its investments in China. In response to concerns about U.S. investment dollars advancing Chinese interests, Sequoia has been requested by the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party to provide more detailed information on how it plans to prevent further funding of Chinese tech sectors.

Key Takeaway

Sequoia Capital is facing congressional scrutiny over its investments in China and has been requested to provide more detailed information on its split and measures taken to prevent U.S. dollars from supporting Chinese interests in strategic tech sectors.

Sequoia Announces Split to Ensure Compliance

In June, Sequoia Capital announced its decision to split into three separate entities: Sequoia Capital in the U.S. and Europe, Peak XV Partners in India and Southeast Asia, and HongShan in China (formerly known as Sequoia Capital China). While the company stated that the split was due to the increasing complexity of running a global investment business, it was widely understood that the move was made in anticipation of potential legal requirements to divest from certain lines of business in China.

Government Calls for Further Assurance

The Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, led by Congressman Mike Gallagher, has voiced the need for further assurance from Sequoia. The committee wants to ensure that the split is being carried out effectively and if it will effectively prevent U.S. dollars from supporting Chinese technology sectors such as quantum computing, semiconductors, and AI.

Remaining Concerns and Questions

The committee acknowledges that Sequoia’s split seems to address some concerns, but raises several key questions. Firstly, there is concern that the split could paradoxically intensify investments in the industries restricted by allowing HongShan in China to operate without the screening and oversight of its U.S. counterpart. Secondly, the committee is also concerned about the potential for intensified investments in U.S. startups by HongShan for similar reasons.

Request for Detailed Information

In the letter addressed to Sequoia, the committee requests a list of all companies that Sequoia has invested in with operations in China, along with specific details such as ownership, Chinese government interest, and decision-making processes. Furthermore, information on the reported 50 percent of Sequoia Capital China limited partners based in the U.S. and their investments is also sought.

The letter concludes by posing a hypothetical scenario and asks how Sequoia would respond if one of its portfolio companies were to be put on a sanctions or trade restriction list by the U.S. government.

The committee expects a response from Sequoia by November 1st, considering that some of the requested information may be confidential or subject to change.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

GGV Announces Split Of China Business Following Congressional Probe
News

GGV Announces Split Of China Business Following Congressional Probe

by Ketty Racine | 22 September 2023
New Funding Boosts Didi’s Autonomous Vehicle Arm, Aims For Accelerated Growth
News

New Funding Boosts Didi’s Autonomous Vehicle Arm, Aims For Accelerated Growth

by Inessa Chaidez | 13 October 2023
Ford Halts Work On $3.5B EV Battery Factory With China’s CATL
News

Ford Halts Work On $3.5B EV Battery Factory With China’s CATL

by Bab Jablonski | 26 September 2023
Former Tinder CEO’s Startup Meeno Raises $3.9M To Tackle Loneliness With AI Chatbot
News

Former Tinder CEO’s Startup Meeno Raises $3.9M To Tackle Loneliness With AI Chatbot

by Silvia Saunders | 28 September 2023
Who Are The Best Fintech Venture Capital Funds
AI

Who Are The Best Fintech Venture Capital Funds

by Cassaundra Cauthen | 19 September 2023
How To Watch The January 6 Hearings
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch The January 6 Hearings

by Brenn Hardman | 3 August 2023
New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies
News

New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies

by Tarra Escalante | 30 August 2023
What Does A Recession Mean For Fintech
AI

What Does A Recession Mean For Fintech

by Faustina Music | 19 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Turn Off DJI Mini Pro 3
TECHNOLOGY

How To Turn Off DJI Mini Pro 3

by Tomasine Sigala | 19 October 2023
How High Can DJI Mini Se Fly
TECHNOLOGY

How High Can DJI Mini Se Fly

by Tomasine Sigala | 19 October 2023
How High DJI Mini 2 Can Fly
TECHNOLOGY

How High DJI Mini 2 Can Fly

by Tomasine Sigala | 19 October 2023
When Did DJI Mini 3 Come Out
TECHNOLOGY

When Did DJI Mini 3 Come Out

by Tomasine Sigala | 19 October 2023
Where Can I Buy A DJI Phantom 3
TECHNOLOGY

Where Can I Buy A DJI Phantom 3

by Tomasine Sigala | 19 October 2023
How To View DJI Sphere Photos
TECHNOLOGY

How To View DJI Sphere Photos

by Tomasine Sigala | 19 October 2023
Where Is DJI From
TECHNOLOGY

Where Is DJI From

by Tomasine Sigala | 19 October 2023
Why Is DJI App Not On Play Store
TECHNOLOGY

Why Is DJI App Not On Play Store

by Tomasine Sigala | 19 October 2023