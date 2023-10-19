Newsnews
FTX Misuse Of Customer Funds: Accounting Expert Testifies In Bankman-Fried Trial

Written by: Dorita Koehler | Published: 19 October 2023
The ongoing trial of Sam Bankman-Fried, former co-founder of FTX and Alameda, took a dramatic turn as Peter Easton, an accounting professor who had previously assisted in the prosecution of Enron, provided damning testimony regarding the misuse of customer funds by FTX. Easton, who was hired by the U.S. Department of Justice to trace the flow of billions of dollars between Alameda and FTX, revealed that customer deposits were extensively used by the exchange and its sister company for various purposes such as investments, real estate, political contributions, and charitable donations.

Key Takeaway

Peter Easton, an accounting expert, testified about the extensive misuse of customer funds by FTX and Alameda. The funds, which should have been safeguarded, were used for investments, real estate, campaign donations, and other expenses. This testimony aligns with the previous testimony of a former senior FTX executive, Nishad Singh, confirming the widespread misuse of customer funds.

Investigation into Customer Funds Misuse

The trial took a significant step forward as Peter Easton, an accounting expert, took the stand. Easton, who had previously assisted in high-profile cases like Enron, was hired by the U.S. Department of Justice to analyze the flow of funds between Alameda and FTX. Through meticulous analysis of bank statements and internal documents, Easton uncovered a disturbing pattern of misappropriation of customer funds.

FTX’s Extensive Use of Customer Deposits

During his testimony, Easton revealed that FTX and Alameda had extensively utilized customer funds for various purposes. The funds, which were meant to be held securely on behalf of the customers, were used for investments, real estate acquisitions, political contributions, and even charitable donations. This revelation shed light on a blatant misuse of funds that should have been safeguarded for the benefit of FTX users.

Former Senior FTX Executive Testimony Aligns with Easton’s Findings

The gravity of the situation was further emphasized when a former senior FTX executive, Nishad Singh, testified earlier in the week. Singh, who has already pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including fraud and money laundering, corroborated Easton’s findings. Singh revealed that Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives had spent a staggering $8 billion of customer funds on a wide range of expenses, such as real estate, venture capital investments, campaign donations, endorsement deals, and even branding a sports stadium.

Concerns over Internal Accounting and Investment Decisions

In addition to the misuse of customer funds, the trial also shed light on internal accounting and investment practices at FTX. Singh testified that a coding error led to an $8 billion discrepancy in Alameda’s books, which prevented the accurate accounting of user deposits. He also revealed that Bankman-Fried held significant decision-making power over investments and the investment team as a whole. These revelations raise concerns about the transparency and integrity of FTX’s financial operations.

