Newsnews
News

Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Defrauding FTX Customers And Taking Their Funds

Written by: Franni Hartung | Published: 28 October 2023
sam-bankman-fried-denies-defrauding-ftx-customers-and-taking-their-funds
News

Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder of FTX, took the witness stand on Friday to testify in his trial on charges related to fraud and money laundering. Wearing an oversized gray suit and purple tie, Bankman-Fried had been patiently waiting for the opportunity to speak after four weeks of silence.

Key Takeaway

Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder of FTX, denied allegations of defrauding customers or misusing their funds during his trial. He acknowledged making mistakes but emphasized the absence of a risk management team at FTX as a significant oversight.

Bankman-Fried, together with Gary Wang, co-founded FTX in 2019, following their venture into the crypto trading industry with Alameda Research in 2017. Despite their lack of prior entrepreneurial experience, Bankman-Fried spoke of their initial goal to build the best crypto exchange on the market and push the ecosystem forward.

However, Bankman-Fried acknowledged that things did not go as planned, resulting in harm to many individuals. When his lead lawyer, Mark Cohen, asked him if he had defrauded or taken customer funds, Bankman-Fried firmly responded, “No, I did not.”

Judge Determines Topics for Bankman-Fried’s Testimony

On Thursday, Judge Lewis Kaplan heard Bankman-Fried’s testimony without a jury present to decide which comments he would be allowed to make. Some of the topics under consideration included FTX’s data retention policy, Bankman-Fried’s oversight of the terms of service, the use of customer funds by Alameda, and details about Dan Friedberg, who was hired as FTX’s general counsel.

During his testimony on Friday, Bankman-Fried appeared more reflective and thoughtful in his responses compared to the previous day. He admitted to making several small mistakes but considered the lack of a risk management team at FTX as the biggest oversight, resulting in significant consequences.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

‘Marked To Zero’: Paradigm Testimony At SBF Trial Points To Investor Fraud
News

‘Marked To Zero’: Paradigm Testimony At SBF Trial Points To Investor Fraud

by Margit Cushing | 6 October 2023
NY AG Sues Three Crypto Firms For Fraud; SBF Trial Continues
News

NY AG Sues Three Crypto Firms For Fraud; SBF Trial Continues

by Jaimie Seals | 20 October 2023
Sam Bankman-Fried’s $2 Billion Venture Fund Raises Questions
News

Sam Bankman-Fried’s $2 Billion Venture Fund Raises Questions

by Olenka Shiver | 11 October 2023
New York Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Crypto Firms For Alleged $1B Fraud
News

New York Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Crypto Firms For Alleged $1B Fraud

by Charmion Toro | 20 October 2023
FTX Execs Accused Of Misusing $8 Billion Of Customer Funds: Testimony Reveals Shocking Details
News

FTX Execs Accused Of Misusing $8 Billion Of Customer Funds: Testimony Reveals Shocking Details

by Netty Spaeth | 17 October 2023
SBF Testifies In Court As Bitcoin Rises Amidst Spot ETF Speculation
News

SBF Testifies In Court As Bitcoin Rises Amidst Spot ETF Speculation

by Bidget Ohara | 27 October 2023
SBF Trial: What To Know As Bankman-Fried Testifies In FTX Courtroom
News

SBF Trial: What To Know As Bankman-Fried Testifies In FTX Courtroom

by Darby Chabot | 27 October 2023
SBF Trial Begins: The High-Stakes Trial Of Sam Bankman-Fried
News

SBF Trial Begins: The High-Stakes Trial Of Sam Bankman-Fried

by Van Bucher | 6 October 2023

Recent Stories

AI’s Impact On Big Tech: A Path To Increase Wealth And Dominance
News

AI’s Impact On Big Tech: A Path To Increase Wealth And Dominance

by Franni Hartung | 28 October 2023
Amazon Continues To Reign Supreme In The Cloud Infrastructure Market
News

Amazon Continues To Reign Supreme In The Cloud Infrastructure Market

by Franni Hartung | 28 October 2023
Internet Access In Gaza Plummets As ISPs Face Shutdown
News

Internet Access In Gaza Plummets As ISPs Face Shutdown

by Franni Hartung | 28 October 2023
Newswire Disruption: X Announces XWire, A Competitor To PR Newswire
News

Newswire Disruption: X Announces XWire, A Competitor To PR Newswire

by Franni Hartung | 28 October 2023
Apple’s Scary Fast October Mac Event: How To Watch And What To Expect
News

Apple’s Scary Fast October Mac Event: How To Watch And What To Expect

by Franni Hartung | 28 October 2023
New Business Model: Capturing Spread Can Benefit Startups
News

New Business Model: Capturing Spread Can Benefit Startups

by Franni Hartung | 28 October 2023
Truecaller Faces Revenue Decline, Shares Drop By 32%
News

Truecaller Faces Revenue Decline, Shares Drop By 32%

by Franni Hartung | 28 October 2023
Big Tech’s AI-Powered Advertising Boost
News

Big Tech’s AI-Powered Advertising Boost

by Franni Hartung | 28 October 2023