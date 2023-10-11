Newsnews
News

Sam Bankman-Fried’s $2 Billion Venture Fund Raises Questions

Written by: Olenka Shiver | Published: 11 October 2023
sam-bankman-frieds-2-billion-venture-fund-raises-questions
News

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s $2 Billion Venture Fund Raises Concerns About Funding Source

On January 14, 2022, former crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried made an announcement that caught the attention of the cryptocurrency world. He revealed plans for FTX Ventures, a $2 billion venture fund aimed at supporting other founders in creating great companies. However, the source of the fund’s capital raised eyebrows, as it was revealed that Bankman-Fried used money from third-party lenders, including Genesis Global Capital, that had initially gone to Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency trading firm.

Key Takeaway

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried announced the launch of a $2 billion venture fund, FTX Ventures, but used funds from third-party lenders that were initially intended for Alameda Research, his cryptocurrency trading firm.

The revelation came from Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, who testified as a witness in Bankman-Fried’s trial. Ellison alleged that Bankman-Fried had directed her to commit fraud and money laundering crimes. According to her testimony, Bankman-Fried wanted to significantly increase the funding for the venture fund, even though Alameda had already made some venture investments. He expressed concerns about the potential risks in the crypto market, envisioning a scenario where Alameda’s investments plunged and the company’s net asset value turned negative.

Ellison shared her concerns with Bankman-Fried and explored alternative scenarios, including raising more equity, investing less in ventures, and selling more FTT (FTX’s crypto token). However, Bankman-Fried insisted on exploring the possibility of changing Alameda’s loans from open-term to fixed-term, despite most of the loans being open-term and subject to being called at any time.

Ultimately, Bankman-Fried settled on investing $2 billion into venture investments, backed by FTX rather than limited partners (LPs). However, the concerns about the funding source and the risks involved still remain. Ellison’s testimony and cross-examination will continue in the coming days as Bankman-Fried’s trial progresses.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

A Promising Time To Invest In Crypto, According To Katie Haun
News

A Promising Time To Invest In Crypto, According To Katie Haun

by Krista Fregoso | 22 September 2023
SBF’s Trial: Unraveling The Path Of FTX’s Downfall
News

SBF’s Trial: Unraveling The Path Of FTX’s Downfall

by Jeanie Loper | 2 October 2023
‘Marked To Zero’: Paradigm Testimony At SBF Trial Points To Investor Fraud
News

‘Marked To Zero’: Paradigm Testimony At SBF Trial Points To Investor Fraud

by Margit Cushing | 6 October 2023
Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Unveils “Special Privileges” At Alameda Research
News

Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Unveils “Special Privileges” At Alameda Research

by Jaquelin Kuhn | 6 October 2023
New Development In The Trial Of Sam Bankman-Fried: Ex-CEO Caroline Ellison Implicates Him In Crimes
News

New Development In The Trial Of Sam Bankman-Fried: Ex-CEO Caroline Ellison Implicates Him In Crimes

by Winnie Varner | 11 October 2023
SBF Trial Begins: The High-Stakes Trial Of Sam Bankman-Fried
News

SBF Trial Begins: The High-Stakes Trial Of Sam Bankman-Fried

by Van Bucher | 6 October 2023
SBF’s Trial: A Riveting Showdown In The FTX Drama
News

SBF’s Trial: A Riveting Showdown In The FTX Drama

by Georgianne Trainor | 3 October 2023
Unveiling The True Story Of Crypto: Beyond The Hype And Scandals
News

Unveiling The True Story Of Crypto: Beyond The Hype And Scandals

by Ernaline Mullin | 8 October 2023

Recent Stories

15 Best RFID Purses For Women Cross Body Anti Theft For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

15 Best RFID Purses For Women Cross Body Anti Theft For 2023

by Olenka Shiver | 11 October 2023
12 Best Credit Card Holder RFID Blocking For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Best Credit Card Holder RFID Blocking For 2023

by Olenka Shiver | 11 October 2023
15 Best Wallet RFID Blocking For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

15 Best Wallet RFID Blocking For 2023

by Olenka Shiver | 11 October 2023
12 Best RFID Blocking Wallet Women For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Best RFID Blocking Wallet Women For 2023

by Olenka Shiver | 11 October 2023
13 Amazing Travelambo Front Pocket Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet RFID Blocking For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Amazing Travelambo Front Pocket Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet RFID Blocking For 2023

by Olenka Shiver | 11 October 2023
8 Best RFID Blocker For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best RFID Blocker For 2023

by Olenka Shiver | 11 October 2023
14 Best RFID Card Holder For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

14 Best RFID Card Holder For 2023

by Olenka Shiver | 11 October 2023
12 Best Mens Wallet RFID Blocking For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Best Mens Wallet RFID Blocking For 2023

by Olenka Shiver | 11 October 2023