Adobe Introduces Firefly Vector Model, Enabling Generative AI-Driven Vector Graphics Creation In Illustrator

Written by: Pierrette Volk | Published: 11 October 2023
Adobe is revolutionizing the world of graphic design with its latest announcement at the MAX conference. The company unveiled the Firefly Vector Model for Illustrator, a groundbreaking generative AI model that is dedicated to producing vector graphics. Building on the success of the Firefly models used for creating images and photos, this new addition to the Firefly lineup allows graphic artists to create entire vector graphics from scratch.

Key Takeaway

Adobe has launched the Firefly Vector Model, the world’s first generative AI model dedicated to producing vector graphics in Illustrator. With this new capability, users can create entire vector scenes using text prompts, allowing for easy manipulation of individual objects.

Creating Entire Scenes through Text Prompts

Illustrator’s beta version now supports the creation of entire scenes through a simple text prompt. What sets this feature apart is that these scenes can consist of multiple objects, rather than being a mere collection of vectors. Illustrator employs its generative AI capabilities to automatically generate these individual objects, offering users the freedom to manipulate them as they see fit, just like any other group or layer in the software.

Extensive Training and Optimization

Adobe’s VP for generative AI and Sensei, Alexandru Costin, shared insights into the development process. The Firefly Vector Model was trained on a vast dataset of tens of millions of vector images extracted from Adobe Stock. This comprehensive training enabled the model to generate vector graphics with the minimum possible number of points, streamlining the design process and increasing efficiency.

Other Noteworthy Features

In addition to the Firefly Vector Model, several other exciting features are headed to Illustrator. One such feature is Mockup, which empowers users to incorporate any vector art into a 3D scene. This allows designers to showcase their work to clients, providing a realistic representation of how the design would look in context, such as on product packaging or clothing.

Another noteworthy feature, Retype, tackles the challenge of converting static text in images into editable text, while also offering suggestions for matching fonts. This streamlines the editing process and ensures that designers can easily manipulate and customize text within their designs.

Adobe has also made Illustrator available on the web, granting designers the convenience and flexibility of accessing the platform from any device with an internet connection. This expansion to the web further enhances the accessibility and collaborative potential of Illustrator.

With the introduction of the Firefly Vector Model and these new features, Adobe continues to push the boundaries of graphic design, empowering creatives with innovative tools driven by generative AI.

