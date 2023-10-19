Newsnews
News

New Updates To Chrome’s Search Bar Enhance User Experience

Written by: Amandi Boyer | Published: 19 October 2023
new-updates-to-chromes-search-bar-enhance-user-experience
News

Google has recently revealed five new updates to the Chrome address bar, designed to improve the search experience for users. These updates include smarter autocompletion, automatic typo corrections, the ability to search within bookmark folders, suggestions for popular sites, and an improved visual layout.

Key Takeaway

Google has introduced five updates to the Chrome address bar, including smarter autocompletion, automatic typo corrections, searching within bookmark folders, suggestions for popular sites, and an improved visual layout. These updates aim to enhance the search experience for Chrome users by providing more accurate suggestions, faster results, and improved usability.

Smarter Autocompletion

Previously, the Chrome address bar only autocompleted URLs if the user started typing them from the beginning. However, with the new update, the address bar will now autocomplete URLs based on words previously used to search for a website. For example, if a user wants to navigate to Google Flights, they can simply type “flights,” and the address bar will autocomplete it to “https://www.google.com/travel/flights.”

Automatic Typo Corrections

If a user accidentally types a word wrong or makes a typo, the address bar will now detect it and provide suggestions based on previously visited websites. This feature helps users quickly find the correct website, even if they make a mistake while typing.

Searching within Bookmark Folders

The new update allows users to search within their bookmark folders directly from the address bar. This feature streamlines the search process and makes it easier for users to find specific websites within their bookmarks.

Suggestions for Popular Sites

In addition, the address bar now suggests popular sites, even if the user hasn’t visited them before or if they mistype the URL. When a user starts typing the name of a popular website, the address bar will display the website’s URL in the list of suggestions. Users can select the suggestion to directly navigate to the website without having to search for it separately.

Improved Visual Layout

Lastly, the address bar has received an improved visual layout. The search giant claims that the address bar is now more responsive and provides users with faster results as soon as they start typing. This enhancement ensures a smoother and more efficient search experience for Chrome users.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Download Chrome On Windows 11
HOW TO

How To Download Chrome On Windows 11

by Krystle Gleason | 1 October 2023
How To Download Google Chrome For Mac
HOW TO

How To Download Google Chrome For Mac

by Ethelind Pegram | 30 September 2023
How To Get Chrome Extensions
TECHNOLOGY

How To Get Chrome Extensions

by Hilliary Sorto | 12 September 2023
How To Download Chrome Extensions
HOW TO

How To Download Chrome Extensions

by Elsinore Derby | 29 September 2023
ChromeOS 117 Update Introduces Material You Design And Window Organizer
News

ChromeOS 117 Update Introduces Material You Design And Window Organizer

by Hillary Broadbent | 28 September 2023
Where Is Launcher On Chromebook
TECHNOLOGY

Where Is Launcher On Chromebook

by Lonni Olivarez | 14 September 2023
How To Use Chrome Extensions On Firefox
TECHNOLOGY

How To Use Chrome Extensions On Firefox

by Jourdan Mckenzie | 12 September 2023
How To Use Vpn In Incognito Mode Chrome
TECHNOLOGY

How To Use Vpn In Incognito Mode Chrome

by Enid Petrie | 15 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Turn Off DJI Mini Pro 3
TECHNOLOGY

How To Turn Off DJI Mini Pro 3

by Amandi Boyer | 19 October 2023
How High Can DJI Mini Se Fly
TECHNOLOGY

How High Can DJI Mini Se Fly

by Amandi Boyer | 19 October 2023
How High DJI Mini 2 Can Fly
TECHNOLOGY

How High DJI Mini 2 Can Fly

by Amandi Boyer | 19 October 2023
When Did DJI Mini 3 Come Out
TECHNOLOGY

When Did DJI Mini 3 Come Out

by Amandi Boyer | 19 October 2023
Where Can I Buy A DJI Phantom 3
TECHNOLOGY

Where Can I Buy A DJI Phantom 3

by Amandi Boyer | 19 October 2023
How To View DJI Sphere Photos
TECHNOLOGY

How To View DJI Sphere Photos

by Amandi Boyer | 19 October 2023
Where Is DJI From
TECHNOLOGY

Where Is DJI From

by Amandi Boyer | 19 October 2023
Why Is DJI App Not On Play Store
TECHNOLOGY

Why Is DJI App Not On Play Store

by Amandi Boyer | 19 October 2023