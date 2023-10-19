New Updates To Chrome’s Search Bar Enhance User Experience

Google has recently revealed five new updates to the Chrome address bar, designed to improve the search experience for users. These updates include smarter autocompletion, automatic typo corrections, the ability to search within bookmark folders, suggestions for popular sites, and an improved visual layout.

Smarter Autocompletion

Previously, the Chrome address bar only autocompleted URLs if the user started typing them from the beginning. However, with the new update, the address bar will now autocomplete URLs based on words previously used to search for a website. For example, if a user wants to navigate to Google Flights, they can simply type “flights,” and the address bar will autocomplete it to “https://www.google.com/travel/flights.”

Automatic Typo Corrections

If a user accidentally types a word wrong or makes a typo, the address bar will now detect it and provide suggestions based on previously visited websites. This feature helps users quickly find the correct website, even if they make a mistake while typing.

Searching within Bookmark Folders

The new update allows users to search within their bookmark folders directly from the address bar. This feature streamlines the search process and makes it easier for users to find specific websites within their bookmarks.

Suggestions for Popular Sites

In addition, the address bar now suggests popular sites, even if the user hasn’t visited them before or if they mistype the URL. When a user starts typing the name of a popular website, the address bar will display the website’s URL in the list of suggestions. Users can select the suggestion to directly navigate to the website without having to search for it separately.

Improved Visual Layout

Lastly, the address bar has received an improved visual layout. The search giant claims that the address bar is now more responsive and provides users with faster results as soon as they start typing. This enhancement ensures a smoother and more efficient search experience for Chrome users.