Microsoft Empowers Gamers With New Xbox Accessibility Features

Written by: Ardelia Mccusker | Published: 19 October 2023
Microsoft continues its commitment to accessibility by introducing innovative features to enhance gaming experiences for players with disabilities. This month, the company unveiled new updates for the Xbox Adaptive Controller (XAC) as well as a heartwarming video showcasing how gaming aids in the rehabilitation process.

Key Takeaway

Microsoft’s dedication to accessibility is evident in its latest updates for the Xbox Adaptive Controller. By allowing button remapping and improving search functionality, the company aims to create a more inclusive gaming environment. Moreover, the collaboration with Craig Hospital showcases the therapeutic benefits of gaming for individuals undergoing rehabilitation.

Remapping Buttons for Greater Accessibility

One highly anticipated update is the ability to remap buttons on the Xbox Elite 2 controller or the XAC to any keyboard key. This feature comes as a boon for gamers who prefer using a keyboard and mouse, particularly for strategy and simulation games. By offering a simple, Windows-native remapping process, Microsoft aims to enhance compatibility and eliminate the need for costly or complex third-party software. This feature is expected to roll out to all users in the coming months.

Enhanced Search Functionality

Microsoft has also introduced improved search functionality in the Xbox Store. Gamers can now search for games based on specific accessibility features such as narrated menus, difficulty and game speed adjustment, or the ability to pause. This inclusive approach to accessibility not only benefits players with disabilities but also enhances the gaming experience for all users.

Gaming as Rehabilitation

Microsoft collaborated with Craig Hospital in Colorado, a renowned facility specializing in the treatment of brain and spinal cord injuries, to produce a touching short video. The video highlights how gaming plays a significant role in the rehabilitation process for patients recovering from such injuries. Several patients share their experiences, emphasizing the importance of gaming in their social lives and mental health. They express gratitude for individuals recognizing gaming as a vital component of their overall well-being.

