SentinelOne Acquires PingSafe For Over $100 Million

Written by: Rikki Yost | Published: 8 January 2024
SentinelOne, a New York Stock Exchange-listed AI security firm, has acquired PingSafe, a young startup backed by Peak XV, for over $100 million. The deal, which was disclosed last week, marks one of the strongest and fastest emerging deals from India. The financial terms of the acquisition were not initially revealed.

Key Takeaway

SentinelOne’s acquisition of PingSafe for over

00 million highlights the rapid growth and potential of Indian startups in the global tech industry. The integration of PingSafe’s cloud security capabilities is expected to strengthen SentinelOne’s position in the market, reflecting the increasing focus on advanced technology companies in India.

PingSafe: A New Player in the Security Industry

PingSafe, founded in 2021, is a relatively new and small security company with fewer than 100 employees and over 50 customers, mainly in India. The firm had been in stealth mode until last year and had received backing from Peak XV’s Surge in the early-stage fund’s sixth cohort. PingSafe had raised a total of about $3.3 million in funding.

Barclays’ Insight and Industry Impact

Barclays, in a note to clients, stated that the integration of PingSafe’s CNAPP (cloud native application protection platform) would enhance SentinelOne’s cloud security offering. The British bank estimated the size of the deal to be about $100 million, emphasizing the significance of the acquisition in the cloud security market.

Indian Startups and Global Expansion

The purchase of PingSafe reflects the growing trend of Indian software companies targeting global expansion. By initially developing SaaS solutions in the home market, a new generation of Indian entrepreneurs have set their sights on worldwide growth. This trend aligns with India’s plans to launch the second phase of its Startup India program, with a focus on deep tech startups, signaling the country’s ambition to become a global innovation powerhouse.

