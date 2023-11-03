pagerduty-acquires-incident-management-startup-jeli-io

PagerDuty, a leading provider of incident management solutions, has announced its intention to acquire Jeli.io, an early stage incident management startup. The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Key Takeaway PagerDuty’s acquisition of Jeli.io highlights its commitment to enhancing incident management capabilities and further solidifies its position as a leader in the space. The integration of Jeli.io’s incident response tools and PagerDuty’s resources is expected to drive greater operational maturity for companies leveraging PagerDuty’s Operations Cloud platform.

Background and Product Overview

Jeli.io was founded by Nora Jones, a seasoned professional in chaos engineering with previous experience at Netflix and Slack. Jones built a company focused on helping customers understand and learn from incidents, enabling teams to react better in the future. Among Jeli.io’s offerings is an incident response bot that operates within Slack. By answering a series of questions, users can initiate incident response actions, create Jira tickets, and share incident reports with relevant teams via Slack channels.

This suite of tools will prove valuable for PagerDuty, whose platform supports customers in managing incidents, AIOps, automation, and customer service. The company aims to offer a comprehensive range of services, ranging from resolving internal incidents to handling external customer-facing issues, such as slowdowns or outages.

Strategic Alignment and Synergy

PagerDuty’s interest in acquiring Jeli.io may not be coincidental, given that Jeli.io heavily relies on PagerDuty’s data to assess incidents—almost 90% of Jeli.io’s customers currently use PagerDuty. The alignment between the two companies makes this acquisition a logical step forward. According to Dan McCalll, VP of product management for incident response at PagerDuty, “Incident response is the core tentpole of our Operations Cloud at PagerDuty, which represents many different capabilities… to help companies improve their overall operational maturity.”

Jones expressed that she did not actively seek out a buyer for Jeli.io. However, PagerDuty’s compatibility in terms of functionality and the resources it brings will enable Jeli.io to grow more quickly than it could as a standalone startup. “I think we have a very healthy business that we’re running, which I think also makes this even more exciting, and so this felt like a really natural step in our business,” Jones stated.

Past Funding and Future Integration

Jeli.io had previously raised $19 million in funding, including a $4 million seed round in 2020 and a $15 million Series A round in September 2022. As part of the acquisition, most of Jeli.io’s employees, including Nora Jones, will join PagerDuty upon the deal’s closure. Jeli.io already counts leading companies such as Slack, Zendesk, SentinelOne, F5, and LastPass among its customer base.