OpenAI’s New Partnership With Axel Springer To License News For Model Training

OpenAI has recently announced a groundbreaking agreement with Axel Springer, the parent company of well-known publications such as Business Insider and Politico. This deal will allow OpenAI to train its generative AI models using Axel Springer’s content and integrate recent articles from the publisher into its AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT.

Key Takeaway OpenAI has entered into a pioneering partnership with Axel Springer, allowing the use of the publisher’s content to train AI models and enhance the capabilities of ChatGPT. This collaboration has the potential to shape the future of AI-empowered journalism.

Training AI Models with Axel Springer’s Content

Under the terms of the agreement, OpenAI will incorporate summaries of “selected” articles from Axel Springer’s publications into ChatGPT, providing users with access to stories that are typically behind paywalls. These snippets will include proper attribution and links to the full articles. In return, Axel Springer will receive payments from OpenAI, although the specific details of these payments have not been disclosed.

Impact on Journalism and Copyright Concerns

This partnership marks a significant step in the realm of AI-empowered journalism. Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer, expressed excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing the potential to elevate the quality, societal relevance, and business model of journalism through AI technology.

Challenges and Industry Response

While this agreement represents a significant advancement, it also highlights the complex relationship between publishers and generative AI vendors. Some publishers have raised concerns about copyright infringement and the potential impact of AI-generated content on their traffic. Additionally, there are ongoing discussions about transparency and copyright protection in AI, with media organizations advocating for regulations that ensure fair compensation and transparency in the use of training data sets.