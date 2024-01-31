Newsnews
Ofcom Report: Search Engines Facilitate Access To Harmful Content

Written by: Leelah Faulk | Published: 31 January 2024
Ofcom, the U.K. regulator enforcing the Online Safety Act, has released a report highlighting the concerning role of search engines in providing easy access to harmful content, particularly for underage users. The report, commissioned by Ofcom and produced by the Network Contagion Research Institute, found that major search engines such as Google, Bing, DuckDuckGo, Yahoo, and AOL act as “one-click gateways” to self-injury, suicide, and other harmful content.

Key Takeaway

The Ofcom report sheds light on the concerning role of search engines in facilitating access to harmful content, prompting regulatory actions and industry responses to protect users, particularly children, from encountering such material.

Concerns Over Search Engine Influence

The research is significant as it shifts the focus from social media platforms to search engines, which attract a much larger user base. Almudena Lara, Online Safety Policy Development Director at Ofcom, expressed concerns about search engines serving as gateways to harmful self-injury content, particularly for children. The report analyzed 37,000 result links across the five search engines, intentionally turning off parental screening tools to mimic real-world search scenarios.

Disturbing Findings

The report revealed alarming statistics, with 22% of search results leading to harmful content, including instructions for self-harm. Furthermore, harmful content accounted for 19% of the top links in the search results. Image searches were particularly concerning, with 50% returning harmful content, followed by web pages at 28% and videos at 22%. The report also highlighted the effectiveness of cryptic search terms in evading screening algorithms, making it six times more likely for users to encounter harmful content.

Regulatory Actions and Industry Response

Ofcom plans to open a consultation on its Protection of Children Codes of Practice, aiming to set out practical steps for search services to protect children from encountering harmful content. The regulator has warned tech firms of potential fines and court orders for non-compliance with the rules. Google has responded to the report, emphasizing its commitment to online safety and the safeguards in place on Google Search, including the SafeSearch feature and crisis support resource panels for sensitive topics.

