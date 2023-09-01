Newseum: Forever 21 Data Breach Affects Over Half A Million People

Clothing giant Forever 21 has recently revealed that it experienced a data breach earlier this year, affecting more than half a million people. In a data breach notice filed with Maine’s attorney general, the company stated that it fell victim to a hacking attempt that took place over a three-month period beginning in early January 2023. During this time, the hackers managed to gain access to files stored in Forever 21’s systems.

The personal information compromised in the breach includes the names, dates of birth, bank account numbers, and Social Security numbers of both current and former employees. Additionally, data pertaining to the employees’ Forever 21 health plan, such as enrollment and premium payments, was also accessed.

Forever 21 has taken immediate action to secure its systems and has notified the 539,207 individuals affected by the breach. The company has assured these individuals that it has implemented measures to prevent the unauthorized third party from further accessing the compromised data. However, it is unclear how Forever 21 obtained this claim of assurance and whether any ransom was involved.

This incident marks the second data breach experienced by Forever 21 in recent years, following a significant theft of credit card numbers from its in-store point-of-sale machines in 2017. The fashion giant operates around 500 retail locations worldwide along with its online store. It is worth noting that only current and former employees were affected by the breach, not customers.

Recently, Forever 21 announced a partnership with retail giant Shein, which aimed to expand the reach of both brands. Shein also made a deal to acquire a third of Forever 21’s operator, Sparc Group. It remains uncertain how the news of Forever 21’s data breach will impact this partnership.

As data breaches continue to pose a significant threat to businesses and individuals alike, it is crucial for companies to strengthen their security measures and remain vigilant in safeguarding personal information.