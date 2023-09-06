Newsnews
News

New US Instant Payment Infrastructure, FedNow, Highlights The Need For Compliance-by-Design In Fintech

Written by: Debora Schnell | Published: 6 September 2023
new-us-instant-payment-infrastructure-fednow-highlights-the-need-for-compliance-by-design-in-fintech
News

Digital innovation in the financial industry is reshaping markets and challenging the dominance of traditional banks. Fintech companies have been driving product innovation in payments, settlements/clearing, and online loans, forcing legacy banks to adapt to changing customer expectations and outdated cost structures. Despite the challenges faced by fintechs, the pace of innovation in financial services is not slowing down, especially in the United States. With the launch of the new instant payment infrastructure, FedNow, the U.S. is catching up to other countries in facilitating immediate payments and transactions.

Key Takeaway

The launch of FedNow in the United States highlights the need for banks to adopt a compliance-by-design approach to fintech innovation. By incorporating regulatory limitations into technology development, banks can navigate evolving compliance requirements, mitigate risks, and stay competitive in an industry undergoing rapid digital transformation.

Challenges of Greater Innovation

However, with greater innovation comes greater responsibility. Banks need to adapt their approach to assessing and integrating new technological solutions to meet evolving compliance requirements. The introduction of initiatives like FedNow brings potential risks for fraud and financial crime. To navigate these challenges, banks must embrace a compliance-by-design approach to technology development, using regulatory limitations as the foundation for future digital solutions.

Shifting Regulatory Perimeter

Fintech companies are poised for success because they operate in unregulated areas of finance, have fewer assets to manage, and can innovate on a larger scale. In contrast, traditional banks are burdened by rules, have large asset portfolios, and often struggle to keep up with rapid innovation. To level the playing field, banks must adopt a new mindset and prioritize compliance-by-design in their innovation strategies.

Adapting for Success

Compliance-by-design involves proactively incorporating regulatory requirements into the development of new technologies. By doing so, banks can mitigate risks, ensure compliance, and maintain their competitive advantage in the industry’s race towards digital transformation. It is crucial for banks to prioritize innovation that aligns with regulatory frameworks, addressing compliance needs from the outset.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New US Instant Payment Infrastructure, FedNow, Highlights The Need For Compliance-by-Design In Fintech
News

New US Instant Payment Infrastructure, FedNow, Highlights The Need For Compliance-by-Design In Fintech

by Debora Schnell | 6 September 2023
Major AI Players Seek Government Oversight For AI
News

Major AI Players Seek Government Oversight For AI

by Chrystal Newman | 6 September 2023
Okra Raises $12M To Expand Solar Power In Developing Areas
News

Okra Raises $12M To Expand Solar Power In Developing Areas

by Demetria Angel | 6 September 2023
Wayflyer Partners With Neuberger Berman For $1 Billion Off-Balance Sheet Deal
News

Wayflyer Partners With Neuberger Berman For $1 Billion Off-Balance Sheet Deal

by Aindrea Brett | 6 September 2023
Arm Sets Initial IPO Price Range, Could Be Worth More Than $51B
News

Arm Sets Initial IPO Price Range, Could Be Worth More Than $51B

by Tanya Purvis | 6 September 2023
New Wave Of Prosecutors Across All States Join Forces To Combat AI Child Exploitation
News

New Wave Of Prosecutors Across All States Join Forces To Combat AI Child Exploitation

by Bess Gudino | 6 September 2023
A Comprehensive Guide To O-1A Visas For Startup Founders
News

A Comprehensive Guide To O-1A Visas For Startup Founders

by Kacy Hackney | 6 September 2023
L3Harris Secures Three Launch Deal On Firefly’s Alpha Rocket
News

L3Harris Secures Three Launch Deal On Firefly’s Alpha Rocket

by Tamera Hoch | 6 September 2023

Recent Stories

Major AI Players Seek Government Oversight For AI
News

Major AI Players Seek Government Oversight For AI

by Debora Schnell | 6 September 2023
New US Instant Payment Infrastructure, FedNow, Highlights The Need For Compliance-by-Design In Fintech
News

New US Instant Payment Infrastructure, FedNow, Highlights The Need For Compliance-by-Design In Fintech

by Debora Schnell | 6 September 2023
Okra Raises $12M To Expand Solar Power In Developing Areas
News

Okra Raises $12M To Expand Solar Power In Developing Areas

by Debora Schnell | 6 September 2023
Arm Sets Initial IPO Price Range, Could Be Worth More Than $51B
News

Arm Sets Initial IPO Price Range, Could Be Worth More Than $51B

by Debora Schnell | 6 September 2023
Wayflyer Partners With Neuberger Berman For $1 Billion Off-Balance Sheet Deal
News

Wayflyer Partners With Neuberger Berman For $1 Billion Off-Balance Sheet Deal

by Debora Schnell | 6 September 2023
A Comprehensive Guide To O-1A Visas For Startup Founders
News

A Comprehensive Guide To O-1A Visas For Startup Founders

by Debora Schnell | 6 September 2023
New Wave Of Prosecutors Across All States Join Forces To Combat AI Child Exploitation
News

New Wave Of Prosecutors Across All States Join Forces To Combat AI Child Exploitation

by Debora Schnell | 6 September 2023
L3Harris Secures Three Launch Deal On Firefly’s Alpha Rocket
News

L3Harris Secures Three Launch Deal On Firefly’s Alpha Rocket

by Debora Schnell | 6 September 2023