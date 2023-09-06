Newsnews
Okra Raises $12M To Expand Solar Power In Developing Areas

Written by: Demetria Angel | Published: 6 September 2023
Okra Solar, a startup focused on bringing solar power to underserved areas, has announced that it has raised $12 million in its Series A funding round. The funding will be used to further develop and expand the company’s flagship mesh-based solar solution, which aims to provide clean and efficient energy access to communities that currently lack electricity.

Key Takeaway

Okra Solar has secured

2 million in its Series A funding round to expand its innovative solar solution. By prioritizing neighboring homes and increasing efficiency, Okra aims to provide clean and accessible energy to communities in developing areas. With the potential to contribute to a sustainable energy future and achieve 100% electrification by 2030, Okra Solar is making significant strides in addressing energy poverty.

Empowering Communities with Solar Energy

Okra Solar’s innovative solution re-apportions excess solar energy based on proximity, prioritizing neighboring homes and increasing efficiency while reducing costs. This approach is particularly crucial in developing markets, where population growth and industrialization are driving a disproportionate increase in energy consumption.

According to Helen Lin from One Ventures, one of the lead investors in the funding round, “With the projected increase in energy consumption in Africa in the coming decades, it is essential to build new power generation capacity that is clean and renewable. Okra Solar’s technology has the potential to meet the needs of this market and contribute to a sustainable energy future.”

Investors Recognize the Potential

The Series A funding round was led by One Ventures, with participation from FMO, Susquehanna Private Equity Investments LLP, Autodesk Foundation, and King Philanthropies. It highlights the growing recognition among investors of the immense potential and social impact of renewable energy solutions in expanding access to electricity in underserved communities.

Despite initial concerns about return on investment, the fact that over 700 million people currently live without access to electricity demonstrates the significant market opportunity for Okra Solar’s technology.

Looking to Achieve 100% Electrification by 2030

Okra Solar’s CEO, Afnan Hannan, emphasizes the importance of mesh-grids in achieving last-mile electrification. By providing basic services such as lighting, e-cooking, and water pumping, these communities can then connect to the global digital economy, empowering them to improve their quality of life.

