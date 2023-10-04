Opsera Raises $12M To Expand Its DevOps Platform For Enterprises

Opsera, a leading DevOps platform designed for enterprise clients, has announced that it has raised $12 million in a recent funding round. The funding was led by Taiwania Capital and saw participation from Clear Ventures, Felicis Ventures, and other investors. With this latest round of funding, Opsera’s total raised capital now reaches $31.3 million. The company plans to allocate the funds towards product research and development, as well as expanding its team by 20% by the end of the year.

Key Takeaway Opsera, a DevOps platform for enterprises, has raised 2 million in funding to further develop its Unified DevOps platform. With a total raised capital of $31.3 million, Opsera plans to expand its team by 20% and invest in product research and development. The market for DevOps platforms is experiencing significant growth, driven by increased demand and the shift to remote work. Opsera aims to provide a comprehensive solution for enterprises, offering a range of tools for software development, security, and deployment. The company already serves various industries and plans to target public sector customers in the future.

The Growing Demand for DevOps Platforms

Opsera aims to empower and enable enterprises to enhance their software delivery capabilities through its disruptive Unified DevOps platform. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the DevOps market has experienced significant growth. The increased demand for DevOps platforms, tools, and services, along with the shift to remote work, has been a driving force behind this expansion.

Opsera was co-founded in 2020 by Kumar Chivukula, the CEO, and Chandra Ranganathan. Chivukula, previously a senior systems administrator at Symantec and an IT manager at Adobe, brings a wealth of experience to the company. Ranganathan, who also worked at Symantec, has a background in managing global infrastructure at Uber.

Opsera’s Unified DevOps Platform

Similar to other DevOps platforms, Opsera offers a comprehensive range of tools that allow developers to create, secure, and deploy applications from a single interface. The platform offers features such as a self-service catalog and utility registry, enabling users to provision and integrate their preferred development tools. Additionally, Opsera supports the building of development pipelines and facilitates software deployment across major public cloud platforms, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The platform also provides users with dashboards for tracking key performance indicators (KPIs) and auditing DevOps processes to ensure compliance and troubleshoot any issues.

An Expanding Market for DevOps

Opsera operates within a competitive landscape, with several startups and incumbent companies offering their own DevOps platforms. However, the demand for DevOps is continuously growing. According to a survey conducted by Loz.io, 45% of respondents reported fully adopting and embracing DevOps practices, representing a 7% increase from the previous year. Furthermore, Allied Market Research predicts that the global market for DevOps software will reach $57.90 billion by 2030, a significant increase from $6.78 billion in 2020.

Opsera’s Successful Enterprise Clients

Opsera’s platform has already garnered attention from 25 enterprise clients in various industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, finance, retail, and e-commerce. The company is looking to expand its reach and target public sector customers in the near future. One of the key challenges that the DevOps platform market faces is the saturation of point solutions that focus on specific problems or parts of the software development lifecycle. Opsera, however, takes a holistic approach, providing customers with a comprehensive view of their DevOps processes and helping them see the bigger picture.