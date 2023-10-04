google-unveils-pixel-watch-2-with-enhanced-health-tracking-sensors

Google has finally released its highly anticipated smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 2. This comes after years of speculation and the recent acquisition of Fitbit, which played a significant role in the development of this device.

Improved Health Tracking

As expected, health tracking takes center stage in the Pixel Watch 2. Google has introduced three new sensors in this iteration to provide advanced health monitoring capabilities. These sensors include improved heart rate tracking and two additional sensors borrowed from the Fitbit line – body-response and skin temperature sensors. These new additions enable the watch to provide users with a comprehensive understanding of their well-being.

Body-Response Tracking

The body-response sensor gathers inputs from continuous electrodermal activity, heart rate variability, heart rate, and skin temperature. By analyzing these data points, the watch can identify acute body responses that may indicate stress or other factors like alcohol, caffeine, or illness. When a response is detected, users will receive prompts to log their current mood and suggestions for intervention, such as guided breathing exercises or taking a walk. The watch also provides insights over time, helping users identify patterns and make meaningful changes to their daily routines.

Enhanced Heart Rate Monitoring

The Pixel Watch 2 features an upgraded heart rate sensor that offers more accurate readings during exercise. It switches between single- and multi-path modes to ensure precise tracking. Furthermore, the watch now includes automatic tracking for seven different workout types, making it a versatile fitness companion. The new Pace Training feature provides users with real-time performance feedback to help them reach their fitness goals.

Safety Features and More

Google has not overlooked safety concerns. Alongside existing features like Fall Detection and Emergency SOS, the Pixel Watch 2 introduces the Safety Check feature. Users can set check-in times for certain situations, and if no response is received, Emergency Sharing is triggered, sharing their location and situation with pre-selected emergency contacts. The watch also allows the sharing of personal health information with emergency services through Medical Info. Additionally, Gmail and Google Calendar apps have been added for convenience.

Other Improvements

The Pixel Watch 2 showcases various enhancements, including improved battery life with up to 24 hours on the always-on display. Charging has also been made more efficient, taking only 75 minutes to reach full capacity. The design remains similar to its predecessor, with subtle changes like recessed buttons and a 100% aluminum backplate.

Availability and Pricing

The Pixel Watch 2 is now available for pre-order, starting at $349 for the standard version and $399 for the LTE model. It will begin shipping on October 12th, and customers will receive six free months of Fitbit’s premium service with their purchase.