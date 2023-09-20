Newsnews
News

New Funding Boosts Legit Security’s Efforts To Secure Apps And Dev Environments

Written by: Yalonda Held | Published: 21 September 2023
new-funding-boosts-legit-securitys-efforts-to-secure-apps-and-dev-environments
News

Legit Security, a cybersecurity company founded by former members of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), has successfully secured $40 million in a Series B funding round led by CRV. The funding round saw participation from Cyberstarts, Bessemer Venture Partners, and TCV. With this recent infusion of capital, Legit’s total raised now stands at $77 million. The company’s CEO, Roni Fuchs, intends to utilize the funds to expand Legit’s sales, marketing, and research and development teams. By the end of this year, Fuchs expects the company’s headcount to exceed 100 employees, up from its current 78.

Key Takeaway

Legit Security secures $40 million in funding to expand its sales, marketing, and research and development teams. The cybersecurity company aims to address the fragmented nature of the app security industry by providing a comprehensive platform for identifying vulnerabilities in app code. With its “unified” approach, Legit aims to secure the entire app development environment, from code creation to cloud deployment. Legit’s platform aligns with the growing market of application security posture management, as businesses increasingly prioritize managing app risk.

A Platform Aimed at Modernizing App Security

Legit Security aims to address the lack of consolidated and comprehensive platforms in the application security industry. Fuchs believes that there is a significant opportunity to modernize app security and develop a broader platform that meets the diverse needs of businesses. Traditional app security scanners have proven to be inadequate, lacking context and focusing on narrow sections of application risk. Furthermore, securing apps requires collaboration between security, engineering, and DevOps, which presents operational challenges. Legit’s unified platform provides real-time visibility and security control across development environments, offering companies a comprehensive solution for app security.

Comprehensive Security: “Code to Cloud”

Legit positions itself as a company that can secure the entire app development environment, covering every aspect from “code to cloud.” The platform enforces security policies in continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines, servers, and other infrastructure. Legit’s capabilities extend beyond code scanning, ensuring the security of dev pipelines, infrastructure systems, and the people operating within them. The company’s platform utilizes automated discovery and analysis to provide continuous assurance that software releases remain secure throughout the entire process, from code creation to cloud deployment.

Emerging Market: Application Security Posture Management

Legit plays a pivotal role in the emerging market of application security posture management (ASPM). This market encompasses tools that collect, analyze, and prioritize security issues across the software lifecycle. The demand for ASPM tools is expected to rise significantly, with Gartner estimating that 40% of security teams will adopt such tools by 2026, compared to the current 5%. While Legit faces competition from companies like Apiiro, Cycode, and ArmorCode, Fuchs believes that Legit’s early-mover advantage and differentiation set it apart in the market.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Substack Unveils Redesigned Mobile App To Enhance Discoverability And Engagement
News

Substack Unveils Redesigned Mobile App To Enhance Discoverability And Engagement

by Robinia Klassen | 21 September 2023
New AI ‘Co-Pilot’ For Healthcare Clinicians Raises $60M In Funding
News

New AI ‘Co-Pilot’ For Healthcare Clinicians Raises $60M In Funding

by Irena Goff | 21 September 2023
Sophie Alcorn Explains The H-1B Visa, EB-2 Green Card Transfer, And Visa Bulletin
News

Sophie Alcorn Explains The H-1B Visa, EB-2 Green Card Transfer, And Visa Bulletin

by Neile Mcvicker | 21 September 2023
New Funding Boosts Legit Security’s Efforts To Secure Apps And Dev Environments
News

New Funding Boosts Legit Security’s Efforts To Secure Apps And Dev Environments

by Yalonda Held | 21 September 2023
Airbnb Introduces Verification Process To Combat Fake Listings
News

Airbnb Introduces Verification Process To Combat Fake Listings

by Hermina Baxley | 20 September 2023
New Apple Watch Series 9 Delivers Incremental Updates And Exciting Features
News

New Apple Watch Series 9 Delivers Incremental Updates And Exciting Features

by Hildagard Brinker | 20 September 2023
Apple Watch Ultra 2: Is It Worth The Upgrade?
News

Apple Watch Ultra 2: Is It Worth The Upgrade?

by Gusta Hasan | 20 September 2023
MotherDuck Secures $52.5 Million Investment To Propel Growth Of DuckDB-Based Platform
News

MotherDuck Secures $52.5 Million Investment To Propel Growth Of DuckDB-Based Platform

by Loise Hanke | 20 September 2023

Recent Stories

13 Best Eero Router for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best Eero Router for 2023

by Yalonda Held | 21 September 2023
9 Amazing Outdoor Router for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Amazing Outdoor Router for 2023

by Yalonda Held | 21 September 2023
11 Amazing Fast Router for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Fast Router for 2023

by Yalonda Held | 21 September 2023
12 Amazing Personal Cybersecurity for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Amazing Personal Cybersecurity for 2023

by Yalonda Held | 21 September 2023
9 Amazing Cybersecurity Essentials for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

9 Amazing Cybersecurity Essentials for 2023

by Yalonda Held | 21 September 2023
14 Best Cybersecurity Analyst for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best Cybersecurity Analyst for 2023

by Yalonda Held | 21 September 2023
13 Amazing Nist Cybersecurity Framework for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Nist Cybersecurity Framework for 2023

by Yalonda Held | 21 September 2023
12 Amazing China And Cybersecurity for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Amazing China And Cybersecurity for 2023

by Yalonda Held | 21 September 2023