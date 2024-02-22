Newsnews
News

Zūm Rails Secures $10.5M Series A Funding To Launch New Banking-as-a-Service And FedNow Offerings

Written by: Benni Chiasson | Published: 23 February 2024
zum-rails-secures-10-5m-series-a-funding-to-launch-new-banking-as-a-service-and-fednow-offerings
News

The adoption of open banking and instant payments is gaining momentum in the United States with the launch of the new program FedNow in July 2023. Zūm Rails, a Montreal-based company, is set to revolutionize the payments landscape by providing an all-in-one payments gateway that merges open banking with instant payments.

Key Takeaway

Zūm Rails secures

0.5M Series A funding to expand its all-in-one payments gateway, merging open banking with instant payments, and introducing new banking-as-a-service features for merchants.

Revolutionizing Payment Experiences

Zūm Rails, founded by Marc Milewski and Miles Schwartz in 2019, aims to simplify the complexity of moving money via different payment rails, allowing companies to use the approach that best suits their business. The company’s technology leverages “omni rails” for payments, including traditional credit, debit, electronic funds transfer options, and real-time options through partners such as Visa Direct, Mastercard, MX, and Canada’s Interac network.

Impressive Growth and Expansion

Zūm Rails currently processes over $1 billion in payments each month for more than 500 companies, including Questrade, Coinsquare, and Desjardins. The company has experienced over 200% growth in the past year and successfully launched in the U.S. at the end of 2023. To further fuel its growth, Zūm Rails closed a $10.5 million Series A funding round, led by Arthur Ventures.

Future Endeavors

The company plans to invest in expanding its payments offerings, including the introduction of new banking-as-a-service features for merchants. Additionally, Zūm Rails is working on a FedNow offering in the U.S. that will enable businesses to send and receive FDIC-insured payments within seconds.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

FedNow’s Legal Terms Provide An Opportunity For Digital Wallets And Payment Apps
News

FedNow’s Legal Terms Provide An Opportunity For Digital Wallets And Payment Apps

by Joanne Rountree | 27 September 2023
Volante Technologies Secures $66 Million In Funding To Drive Payments Technology Innovation
News

Volante Technologies Secures $66 Million In Funding To Drive Payments Technology Innovation

by Coleen Melancon | 7 November 2023
New US Instant Payment Infrastructure, FedNow, Highlights The Need For Compliance-by-Design In Fintech
News

New US Instant Payment Infrastructure, FedNow, Highlights The Need For Compliance-by-Design In Fintech

by Debora Schnell | 6 September 2023
What Banks Can You Use With Zelle
AI

What Banks Can You Use With Zelle

by Keriann Wessel | 21 September 2023
Cobre Raises $13 Million To Assist CFOs In Colombia With Automating Corporate Payments
News

Cobre Raises $13 Million To Assist CFOs In Colombia With Automating Corporate Payments

by Theadora Lindner | 7 October 2023
13 Amazing 550 Watt Psu For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

13 Amazing 550 Watt Psu For 2024

by Shelly Heise | 22 November 2023
7 Best Psu 500 For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

7 Best Psu 500 For 2024

by Tarra Escalante | 1 December 2023
Hyperproof Raises $40 Million In Funding Round To Expand Compliance And Risk Management Software
News

Hyperproof Raises $40 Million In Funding Round To Expand Compliance And Risk Management Software

by Hailee Quintana | 30 August 2023

Recent Stories

Zūm Rails Secures $10.5M Series A Funding To Launch New Banking-as-a-Service And FedNow Offerings
News

Zūm Rails Secures $10.5M Series A Funding To Launch New Banking-as-a-Service And FedNow Offerings

by Benni Chiasson | 23 February 2024
Grifin Launches New Model For Automatic Investing Based On Shopping Habits
News

Grifin Launches New Model For Automatic Investing Based On Shopping Habits

by Benni Chiasson | 23 February 2024
Google Pauses AI Tool Gemini’s Ability To Generate Images Of People After Historical Inaccuracies
News

Google Pauses AI Tool Gemini’s Ability To Generate Images Of People After Historical Inaccuracies

by Benni Chiasson | 23 February 2024
DatologyAI Innovates AI Training Data Curation
News

DatologyAI Innovates AI Training Data Curation

by Benni Chiasson | 23 February 2024
AddGlow Revolutionizes E-commerce With Onsite Community-Building Software
News

AddGlow Revolutionizes E-commerce With Onsite Community-Building Software

by Benni Chiasson | 23 February 2024
Golden Ventures Raises $100M To Invest In Canada’s Tech Ecosystem
News

Golden Ventures Raises $100M To Invest In Canada’s Tech Ecosystem

by Benni Chiasson | 23 February 2024
TikTok’s “Add To Music App” Feature Now Available In Over 160 Countries
News

TikTok’s “Add To Music App” Feature Now Available In Over 160 Countries

by Benni Chiasson | 23 February 2024
How Many People Play Minecraft
GAMING

How Many People Play Minecraft

by Benni Chiasson | 23 February 2024