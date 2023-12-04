Newsnews
News

New Startup Velt Streamlines App Collaboration With Developer Toolkit

Written by: Alysa Bronson | Published: 5 December 2023
new-startup-velt-streamlines-app-collaboration-with-developer-toolkit
News

A Y Combinator-backed startup called Velt is aiming to revolutionize online collaboration. While apps like Google Docs and Figma have made it easy to work together virtually, there are still many applications where users cannot collaborate with colleagues or add notes. Velt hopes to change that with its new toolkit that allows developers to integrate collaborative features into their apps in less than 30 minutes.

Key Takeaway

Velt is a Y Combinator-backed startup that aims to make app collaboration seamless. With its developer toolkit, developers can easily add collaborative features to their apps in under 30 minutes. This allows users to interact with colleagues, add notes, and engage with the app on a whole new level. Velt’s flexible approach and AI-powered features make it a game-changer in the world of online collaboration.

Leveling the Playing Field for Collaboration

Velt is on a mission to level the playing field by giving developers the ability to choose which collaborative features they want to include in their apps. This includes options such as contextual commenting (like in Google Docs), live walkthroughs (similar to Figma), recording features (like Loom), or huddles (like Slack). This flexibility allows developers to enhance their apps with collaborative functionality without reinventing the wheel. To support its vision, Velt has raised $2.77 million in seed funding.

Founded by Former Google Product Manager

Velt was founded by Rakesh Goyal, a former Google Product Manager who had previously worked on Google’s AR team. He initially had a different idea in mind when he left Google in 2020, but the Covid pandemic changed everything. Working with a remote team showed Goyal the limitations of existing collaboration tools. Instead of native collaboration, his team had to resort to taking screenshots and sharing them through Slack, which led to a lack of engagement. Additionally, Goyal realized that building and maintaining collaborative features was expensive and challenging for developers.

Enhancing In-Person and Online Experiences

Based on these experiences, Velt pivoted its focus to building a set of developer tools that bridged the gap between in-person and online collaboration. The company’s JS SDK allows developers to choose the features they want to add to their platform, such as commenting, huddles, or video and voice recording, and customize the user interface to meet their specific needs. Some of these features are powered by AI, such as automatic transcript generation and AI-driven categorization of comments.

Use Cases and Customer Base

Velt’s primary use cases currently lie within three verticals: creative tools, business analytics tools, and CRM tools. Examples of creative tools include website builders, video editing tools, and video creation tools. Business apps similar to Mixpanel or Amplitude, as well as CRM and task management tools, are also ideal for collaboration. Velt also offers a product called Superflow, designed for marketing agencies collaborating on design and marketing assets with their clients. The company has a growing customer base, including HR analytics software eqtble, design platform awesomic, website building platform zoomforth, and knowledge management software parc.

With its successful seed funding round and growing customer base, Velt is poised to transform the way we collaborate online. The company’s focus on enhancing human-to-human collaboration through AI and expanding human and AI collaboration in context shows promising potential for the future. As more developers integrate Velt’s toolkit into their apps, the boundaries between in-person and online experiences will continue to blur, leading to more seamless and productive collaboration.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

8 Best 3D Printing Software for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best 3D Printing Software for 2023

by Cornie Cecil | 19 August 2023
Where Can I Get Crowdfunding?
FINTECH

Where Can I Get Crowdfunding?

by Niki Pham | 7 November 2023
What Is HoloLens Development Kit
FINTECH

What Is HoloLens Development Kit

by Louella Corder | 3 November 2023
Google Workspace: The Upgraded Version of G Suite
TECH REVIEWS

Google Workspace: The Upgraded Version of G Suite

by Abigail | 7 February 2021
How Is Fintech Changing The World
AI

How Is Fintech Changing The World

by Beitris Reichard | 19 September 2023
What Is Fintech In Banking?
FINTECH

What Is Fintech In Banking?

by Lenna Milburn | 18 November 2023
Vera Aims To Address AI Models’ Worst Behaviors With New Toolkit
News

Vera Aims To Address AI Models’ Worst Behaviors With New Toolkit

by Bethany Stowell | 7 October 2023
What Is The Fintech Revolution
AI

What Is The Fintech Revolution

by Estrellita Tolley | 19 September 2023

Recent Stories

10 Best HP Server Psu For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best HP Server Psu For 2023

by Alysa Bronson | 5 December 2023
12 Best White And Blue Psu Cables For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Best White And Blue Psu Cables For 2023

by Alysa Bronson | 5 December 2023
8 Best Itx Case With Psu For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best Itx Case With Psu For 2023

by Alysa Bronson | 5 December 2023
7 Best HP Psu For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

7 Best HP Psu For 2023

by Alysa Bronson | 5 December 2023
11 Amazing Dell Psu For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Amazing Dell Psu For 2023

by Alysa Bronson | 5 December 2023
9 Amazing Purple Psu Cables For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Amazing Purple Psu Cables For 2023

by Alysa Bronson | 5 December 2023
7 Amazing Case And Psu For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

7 Amazing Case And Psu For 2023

by Alysa Bronson | 5 December 2023
11 Best Psu Bridge For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Best Psu Bridge For 2023

by Alysa Bronson | 5 December 2023