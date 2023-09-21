new-stablecoin-pyusd-now-available-on-venmo

PayPal has made an exciting announcement today, revealing that its PYUSD stablecoin is now available on Venmo. This move allows Venmo users to access and use PYUSD for payments and transfers, adding a new dimension of convenience and flexibility to the popular payment platform.

Key Takeaway PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin is now available on Venmo, allowing users to make payments and transfers using this reliable and stable cryptocurrency. With its integration into Venmo, PYUSD expands its reach and offers users more options for seamless transactions.

What is PYUSD?

PYUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos Trust Company and is backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S Treasuries, and similar cash equivalents. It was launched just last month and has gained significant traction in the market.

With PYUSD, users can enjoy the benefits of using a cryptocurrency while also maintaining stability, as its value is tied to the U.S. dollar. This makes it an attractive option for individuals who are seeking a reliable and efficient payment method.

Expansion to Venmo

Previously, PYUSD was available on select crypto exchanges and leading wallets. However, its integration with Venmo opens up new avenues for users to utilize this stablecoin. Venmo users can now purchase PYUSD and send it to others on PayPal, Venmo, and compatible external wallets.

In addition to sending PYUSD, users can also receive transfers from Venmo users if they have compatible external wallets. This integration enhances the utility of PYUSD and makes it accessible to a wider audience.

It’s important to note that transactions involving PYUSD on Venmo and other platforms are subject to blockchain network fees.

Regulatory Approval and Market Presence

One significant development in the PYUSD ecosystem is the recent approval of the stablecoin by the New York State Department of Financial Services. This regulatory greenlight adds credibility and trust to PYUSD, further strengthening its market presence.

Since its launch, PYUSD has gained traction on various exchanges, including Crypto.com, Bitstamp, Coinbase, and Kraken. It is also supported by popular wallets such as MetaMask, Ledger, and Phantom, as well as custodians like Fireblocks, Copper, Paxos, and Fordefi. Moreover, it is already accepted by crypto payment service providers like Bitpay and widely used decentralized applications.

Conclusion

This move by PayPal demonstrates the increasing adoption and acceptance of cryptocurrencies in mainstream financial services. The availability of PYUSD on Venmo opens up new possibilities for users, providing them with a convenient and secure method of transferring funds. As the ecosystem continues to grow, PYUSD is poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of digital payments.