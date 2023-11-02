New US Regulatory Scrutiny: SEC Subpoenas PayPal Over Its USD-Pegged Stablecoin

PayPal, the popular payments giant, is facing regulatory scrutiny as it receives a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding its U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin. The subpoena raises concerns about PayPal’s foray into stablecoins, making it the first major U.S. financial institution to launch such a digital currency solution.

Key Takeaway PayPal’s receipt of a subpoena from the SEC regarding its USD-pegged stablecoin reflects the growing regulatory scrutiny surrounding stablecoins in the U.S. This development highlights the need for clear regulations and guidelines in the stablecoin space to ensure transparency and stability in digital currency transactions.

Background

In August, PayPal introduced PYUSD, a stablecoin issued by Paxos Trust Company and backed by U.S. dollar deposits. The company initially rolled out the digital currency to U.S. users, with plans for a gradual expansion. In September, PayPal extended the availability of PYUSD to its Venmo platform, further expanding its reach.

Regulatory Scrutiny

The issuance of a subpoena by the SEC to PayPal highlights the increasing focus of U.S. authorities on tech companies involved in digital currencies. While many players under regulatory scrutiny are primarily crypto-native, PayPal’s entry into the stablecoin market as a major financial institution has drawn attention and raised concerns within the space.

The Global Landscape

While the U.S. deals with regulatory scrutiny surrounding stablecoins, other regions and jurisdictions are embracing and promoting their development. For example, Hong Kong is actively working towards establishing a regulatory framework for stablecoins by 2024. Similarly, the European Union has implemented regulations for stablecoin usage, with companies like Monerium offering regulated euro-denominated tokens.

This is an ongoing story, and more updates may follow as the situation unfolds.