Wraithwatch: Battling Generative AI Cyberthreats With AI

Written by: Pollyanna Tedesco | Published: 3 November 2023
A new cybersecurity company called Wraithwatch is gearing up to tackle the imminent threat of generative artificial intelligence (AI) cyberattacks. With the rise of AI-accelerated malware development, the need for proactive defenses against autonomous attacks has become critical. Wraithwatch, founded by industry veterans Nik Seetharaman, Grace Clemente, and Carlos Más, aims to leverage AI to combat the growing danger posed by malicious AI systems.

Key Takeaway

Wraithwatch, a cybersecurity company founded by industry veterans, is developing an AI-powered platform to proactively combat generative AI cyberthreats. By simulating attacks and leveraging AI capabilities, Wraithwatch aims to stay ahead of malicious AI systems and provide superior defense measures. The company’s innovative approach addresses the limitations of current AI systems and offers a robust cybersecurity solution for businesses aiming to protect their sensitive data.

The Rise of Generative AI Cyberthreats

Generative AI has already infiltrated various industries, including cybersecurity. Malicious actors can now use AI automation to rapidly create multiple versions of malware, evading traditional detection methods that rely on identifying common patterns and traits. This presents a significant challenge for the largely reactive cybersecurity operations employed by most companies.

Introducing Wraithwatch: A Proactive Cybersecurity Platform

Unlike traditional cybersecurity approaches, Wraithwatch is taking a proactive stance by developing an AI-powered platform that anticipates and counteracts offensive AI attacks. The founders, who have firsthand experience dealing with security threats at companies like SpaceX and Anduril, understand the urgency of staying one step ahead of cybercriminals.

The Wraithwatch platform, set to launch commercially next year, incorporates AI technology that tailors its detection and defense mechanisms to combat the evolving tactics employed by offensive AI systems. By simulating attacks in a sandboxed environment, the platform can analyze and predict variations and potential threats created by generative AI-infused malware. With its ability to detect signals amidst noise, the platform can autonomously respond to threats, minimizing the need for human intervention.

Addressing the Limitations of Current AI Systems

While current generative AI systems have certain limitations, security researchers have already demonstrated how mainstream code-generation APIs, like OpenAI’s, can inadvertently aid malicious actors. Additionally, open models without alignment restrictions pose a significant risk as they can be utilized for malicious purposes. Wraithwatch recognizes these vulnerabilities and is working on building a robust cybersecurity system that safeguards against these emerging threats.

Preparing for an Inevitable Future

Wraithwatch acknowledges that the rise of generative AI cyberthreats is not a matter of “if” but “when.” Their team, comprising seasoned professionals with comprehensive domain knowledge, aims to leapfrog the competition by offering an agile and innovative solution. With an $8 million seed funding round led by Founders Fund, Wraithwatch anticipates a resilient minimum viable product (MVP) to be deployed to design partners by Q1 of next year, with a full commercial version expected by the end of 2024.

