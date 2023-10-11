new-solid-rocket-motor-testing-center-to-be-built-at-nasa-stennis

Mojave, California-based company Evolution Space has recently secured a deal with NASA to construct a dedicated solid propulsion center and solid rocket motor testing facility at the Stennis Space Center. This partnership will repurpose former facilities from the Mississippi Army Ammunition Plant, which were acquired by NASA in 2011. The establishment of the “Space Propulsion Center” at Stennis marks the first time that NASA Stennis will host solid rocket motor development.

Key Takeaway Mojave-based Evolution Space has partnered with NASA to construct a dedicated space propulsion center and solid rocket motor testing facility at NASA Stennis. This collaboration repurposes former buildings from the Mississippi Army Ammunition Plant and will significantly contribute to the U.S. solid rocket motor industrial base. Evolution Space has also formed a partnership with The Spaceport Company to conduct testing and flight operations in the Gulf region.

Reusing Mississippi Army Ammunition Plant Facilities

Evolution Space plans to utilize and repurpose buildings previously part of the Mississippi Army Ammunition Plant, which was the sole ammunition plant constructed by the Army following the Korean War. By repurposing these buildings at Stennis, Evolution Space aims to commence production of its solid rocket motors at the new facilities in the second quarter of next year. Furthermore, the company will conduct static fire testing of the motors at Stennis’ E-3 Test Complex.

Advancing the U.S. Solid Rocket Motor Industrial Base

Through this partnership with NASA, Evolution Space gains the ability to swiftly establish a facility that will significantly enhance the country’s solid rocket motor industrial base. As stated by Manny Ballestero, Evolution’s VP of production and development, “By partnering with NASA, we are able to rapidly stand up a facility which will add considerable capability to the U.S. solid rocket motor industrial base.”

Growth in Gulf Region Testing and Launch Operations

In addition to their collaboration with NASA, Evolution Space has announced their cooperation with offshore launch platform startup, The Spaceport Company. This partnership has facilitated the execution of multiple testing and flight operations in the Gulf region. In May, The Spaceport Company hosted four of Evolution Space’s sounding rocket launches from a floating platform in the Gulf.

Funding Status

Evolution Space recently concluded a bridge round of funding as they continue to raise capital for their Series A. The funding, totaling $1.2 million, stimulates the company’s growth and expansion in the field of solid rocket motor development.