Murena Launches Own-Brand Mobile Network In The U.S.

Written by: Elsi Spalding | Published: 23 January 2024
Murena, a French startup known for its “de-Googled” smartphones, has stepped into the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) arena with the launch of its own-brand mobile network, Murena Mobile. This new service, currently available to U.S. customers, operates on the T-Mobile network and offers a range of plans catering to different data needs, starting from 4GB at $35/month to unlimited data at $65/month, all including unlimited calls and texts.

Key Takeaway

Murena, known for its “de-Googled” smartphones, has ventured into the MVNO space with the launch of Murena Mobile, a privacy-focused mobile network available to U.S. customers. The company’s emphasis on privacy and its unique approach to mobile services position it as a player to watch in the evolving mobile market.

The Rise of MVNOs

The MVNO space is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in technology that simplify the process of becoming an MVNO. This includes the availability of mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) software and the adoption of eSIM, enabling an all-digital distribution strategy.

Privacy and Security

Murena, founded in 2018, has made privacy a central focus of its offerings. The company has developed its own operating system, /e/OS, which is built on the Android-based fork LineageOS. Murena’s smartphones come with open-source alternatives to Google apps, emphasizing anti-tracking and privacy-centric software.

Monetization Strategy

Besides selling phones, Murena offers add-on services such as cloud plans, providing email and productivity tools that sync across devices. With the introduction of Murena Mobile, the company aims to establish another recurring revenue stream, enhancing its financial stability and long-term planning.

Future Expansion

While Murena Mobile is currently exclusive to the U.S. and operates solely on eSIM, the company plans to introduce physical SIM cards and expand its mobile plans to Europe by 2024. However, a limitation is evident as not all devices sold by Murena support the eSIM format, and customers cannot sign up for a Murena Mobile plan simultaneously with purchasing an eSIM-supported device. Murena aims to address these challenges in the coming years and is considering bundling its offerings into a comprehensive monthly subscription package.

