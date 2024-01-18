Newsnews
News

Microsoft Offers Free Access To AI-Powered Reading Coach

Written by: Irena Dasilva | Published: 19 January 2024
microsoft-offers-free-access-to-ai-powered-reading-coach
News

Microsoft has announced that its AI-powered reading tutor, Reading Coach, is now available for free to all users with a Microsoft account. This move aims to provide learners with personalized reading practice and support educational institutions in fostering reading fluency among students.

Key Takeaway

Microsoft’s initiative to make Reading Coach freely accessible underscores its commitment to leveraging AI for personalized and impactful learning experiences. The integration of AI technology in educational tools holds the potential to enhance reading comprehension and motivate learners to advance their skills.

Empowering Learners with Personalized Reading Practice

Reading Coach leverages the latest AI technology to offer personalized and engaging reading experiences. It allows learners to identify words they struggle with the most and provides them with tools for independent and individualized practice. These tools include text-to-speech, syllable breaking, and picture dictionaries, catering to the specific needs of each learner.

Integration with Learning Management Systems

In the near future, Reading Coach is set to integrate with learning management systems such as Canva, expanding its accessibility and usability for educators and students. This integration will further streamline the reading practice and progress tracking process.

Enhanced Features and Interactive Learning

Recently, Reading Coach introduced a “choose your own story” feature, powered by Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service. This feature enables learners to create their own narrative adventures by selecting characters, settings, and reading levels. Additionally, the platform provides feedback on pronunciation, listens to learners read the story, and awards badges to motivate progress.

Supporting Educators and Enhancing Learning Outcomes

Reading Coach also offers educators insights into learners’ progress, including the words they practiced, the number of attempts made, and the tools utilized. This information enables educators to tailor their support and provide targeted guidance to students.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

LinkedIn Introduces New AI Tools For Learning, Recruitment, Marketing, And Sales
News

LinkedIn Introduces New AI Tools For Learning, Recruitment, Marketing, And Sales

by Faythe Deans | 4 October 2023
Zoom Unveils Rebranded And Expanded Generative AI Features
News

Zoom Unveils Rebranded And Expanded Generative AI Features

by Hillary Ha | 6 September 2023
AI-Powered Reading Coach Startup Raises $15 Million To Revolutionize Child Literacy
News

AI-Powered Reading Coach Startup Raises $15 Million To Revolutionize Child Literacy

by Emeline Christ | 8 September 2023
Sam Altman-backed Mentra Revolutionizes Employment For Neurodivergent Jobseekers
News

Sam Altman-backed Mentra Revolutionizes Employment For Neurodivergent Jobseekers

by Torrie Strickland | 6 September 2023
23 Study Apps and Sites to Help You Ace Your Exams
AI

23 Study Apps and Sites to Help You Ace Your Exams

by Pia | 8 February 2021
Kinhub: Revolutionizing Employee Wellness For All
News

Kinhub: Revolutionizing Employee Wellness For All

by Junia Budd | 22 September 2023
12 Amazing Eight Sleep Tracker For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

12 Amazing Eight Sleep Tracker For 2024

by Niki Cochrane | 11 October 2023
How To Add Grammarly To Google Docs
TECHNOLOGY

How To Add Grammarly To Google Docs

by Alfie Gates | 14 September 2023

Recent Stories

What Is Dota 2 Reborn
GAMING

What Is Dota 2 Reborn

by Irena Dasilva | 19 January 2024
What Lane Is Hard Support Dota 2
GAMING

What Lane Is Hard Support Dota 2

by Irena Dasilva | 19 January 2024
Choosing Between Versa 3 And Sense: A Detailed Comparison
Wearables

Choosing Between Versa 3 And Sense: A Detailed Comparison

by Irena Dasilva | 19 January 2024
Time Display: Making Fitbit Show The Time
Wearables

Time Display: Making Fitbit Show The Time

by Irena Dasilva | 19 January 2024
Sense IPhone Pairing: A Step-by-Step Guide To Pairing Fitbit Sense With IPhone
Wearables

Sense IPhone Pairing: A Step-by-Step Guide To Pairing Fitbit Sense With IPhone

by Irena Dasilva | 19 January 2024
Heart Rate Precision: Evaluating The Accuracy Of Fitbit Heart Rate Monitor
Wearables

Heart Rate Precision: Evaluating The Accuracy Of Fitbit Heart Rate Monitor

by Irena Dasilva | 19 January 2024
Battery Basics: Understanding The Battery Type For Fitbit Zip
Wearables

Battery Basics: Understanding The Battery Type For Fitbit Zip

by Irena Dasilva | 19 January 2024
Charge 5 Shutdown: A Guide To Turning Off Your Fitbit Charge 5
Wearables

Charge 5 Shutdown: A Guide To Turning Off Your Fitbit Charge 5

by Irena Dasilva | 19 January 2024