Top Apps To Help You Achieve Your New Year’s Resolutions In 2024

As the new year approaches, many of us are reminded of all the things we accomplished this year and the things we failed to do. The month of January is a great time to start off the year right and improve your well-being. According to a new poll, the most common resolutions for 2024 are to save more money, improve physical health, and be a happier person. No matter what your resolutions are, there are hundreds of apps that can be great tools for accomplishing your goals.

Key Takeaway As we enter 2024, there are various apps available to help individuals achieve their New Year’s resolutions, from fitness and budgeting to reading and mindful drinking. These apps offer personalized tools and features to support users in reaching their goals and improving their overall well-being.

Gola: A Custom Goal Tracker App

Gola is a custom goal tracker app where you can enter goals in a customizable template, see your progress in a chart, get reminders via notifications and more. It offers an AI feature that provides advice on completing your goals faster, as well as more than 20 templates if you can’t think of any goals. The app is free to download on iOS devices with an annual subscription for $2.99 to get unlimited goals and motivational tips.

PocketGuard: A Budgeting App

PocketGuard is a budgeting app that features an automated savings tool, bill payment tracker, spreadsheets for transaction history, and the ability to create a budget strategy. It is free to use, with a $4.99 monthly premium version available.

SmartGym: An AI-Powered Personal Trainer

SmartGym is an AI-powered personal trainer that generates custom workout routines based on your preferences. The app provides two routines for free, with a subscription ($59.99/yr) offering unlimited routines, more than 130 premade workouts, and over 690 exercises.

AppBlock: An App for Limiting Screen Time

AppBlock helps reduce screen time by blocking distracting apps. It allows custom schedules for app blocking and offers parental control settings, a “Strict Mode,” and usage statistics.

Sunnyside: A Mindful Drinking App

Sunnyside helps users track alcohol consumption, offers SMS reminders, one-on-one coaching, and a supportive community. The app charges $99 per year with a 15-day trial available.

Bookly: An App for Reading Goals

Bookly allows users to set yearly reading goals, track reading progress, and record thoughts about books. The app offers a free version and a $4.99 subscription for extending book collections.