Newsnews
News

BMW’s Bold Move: Embracing Electric Vehicles For Future Growth

Written by: Colleen Pigg | Published: 19 January 2024
bmws-bold-move-embracing-electric-vehicles-for-future-growth
News

BMW, a leading automaker, is making a bold move by fully embracing electric vehicles (EVs) for its future growth. The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Walter Mertl, recently emphasized the pivotal shift in the automotive industry, stating that the combustion engine reached its tipping point last year. With sales of traditional vehicles plateauing and a projected slow decline, BMW is placing increasing focus on electric vehicles as the key driver of growth.

Key Takeaway

BMW is decisively shifting its focus towards electric vehicles as a primary driver of future growth, marking a significant departure from its previous approach.

Commitment to EVs

Last year, BMW achieved a record-breaking sales figure of 2.5 million vehicles, with 15% being all-electric. This year, the company is aiming to sell 500,000 EVs, marking a 33% increase from the previous year. This resolute commitment to EVs signifies a significant shift in BMW’s strategy.

Transition Challenges

Previously, BMW had adopted a cautious approach, developing the CLAR vehicle architecture to accommodate internal combustion engines, plug-in hybrids, and full electric powertrains on the same production line. However, the company faced challenges in predicting the market direction, leading to delays in the launch of its first EV, the i4, which was built on the CLAR platform. The i4, while a notable EV, revealed compromises in design and functionality, deviating from traditional automotive practices.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Which Cars Have Wireless CarPlay
TECHNOLOGY

Which Cars Have Wireless CarPlay

by Maurizia Eliason | 21 August 2023
Affordable, High-Tech EVs Steal The Show At IAA Mobility 2023
News

Affordable, High-Tech EVs Steal The Show At IAA Mobility 2023

by Amalee Whiteley | 6 September 2023
New Electric Airship Unveiled In Silicon Valley: A Game-Changer In Drone Technology
News

New Electric Airship Unveiled In Silicon Valley: A Game-Changer In Drone Technology

by Ola Gorman | 13 November 2023
EU Considers Imposing Tariffs On Chinese EV Companies To Protect European Automakers
News

EU Considers Imposing Tariffs On Chinese EV Companies To Protect European Automakers

by Priscilla Jablonski | 14 September 2023
Honda Confirms Adoption Of Tesla’s EV Charging Port From 2025
News

Honda Confirms Adoption Of Tesla’s EV Charging Port From 2025

by Maureen Sigman | 7 September 2023
How Startups Can Help Close The EV Charging Gap
News

How Startups Can Help Close The EV Charging Gap

by Dasha Chafin | 7 September 2023
BMW Listens To Customer Feedback, Eliminates Subscription Charges For Heated Seats
News

BMW Listens To Customer Feedback, Eliminates Subscription Charges For Heated Seats

by Lexine Heald | 8 September 2023
How Self-Driving Cars Work: A Detailed Explanation
TECH REVIEWS

How Self-Driving Cars Work: A Detailed Explanation

by Robotloginadm | 5 September 2019

Recent Stories

What Is Dota 2 Reborn
GAMING

What Is Dota 2 Reborn

by Colleen Pigg | 19 January 2024
What Lane Is Hard Support Dota 2
GAMING

What Lane Is Hard Support Dota 2

by Colleen Pigg | 19 January 2024
Choosing Between Versa 3 And Sense: A Detailed Comparison
Wearables

Choosing Between Versa 3 And Sense: A Detailed Comparison

by Colleen Pigg | 19 January 2024
Time Display: Making Fitbit Show The Time
Wearables

Time Display: Making Fitbit Show The Time

by Colleen Pigg | 19 January 2024
Sense IPhone Pairing: A Step-by-Step Guide To Pairing Fitbit Sense With IPhone
Wearables

Sense IPhone Pairing: A Step-by-Step Guide To Pairing Fitbit Sense With IPhone

by Colleen Pigg | 19 January 2024
Heart Rate Precision: Evaluating The Accuracy Of Fitbit Heart Rate Monitor
Wearables

Heart Rate Precision: Evaluating The Accuracy Of Fitbit Heart Rate Monitor

by Colleen Pigg | 19 January 2024
Battery Basics: Understanding The Battery Type For Fitbit Zip
Wearables

Battery Basics: Understanding The Battery Type For Fitbit Zip

by Colleen Pigg | 19 January 2024
Charge 5 Shutdown: A Guide To Turning Off Your Fitbit Charge 5
Wearables

Charge 5 Shutdown: A Guide To Turning Off Your Fitbit Charge 5

by Colleen Pigg | 19 January 2024