Newsnews
News

Largest Text-to-Speech AI Model Shows Emergent Abilities

Written by: Kacie Boyer | Published: 15 February 2024
largest-text-to-speech-ai-model-shows-emergent-abilities
News

Researchers at Amazon have achieved a significant milestone in the field of text-to-speech technology. The team has successfully trained the largest text-to-speech model to date, which they claim exhibits “emergent” qualities, significantly improving its ability to naturally speak even complex sentences. This breakthrough could potentially help the technology overcome the uncanny valley, marking a significant advancement in the field of artificial intelligence.

Key Takeaway

The researchers at Amazon have successfully trained the largest text-to-speech model, demonstrating emergent abilities that enhance its capability to handle complex linguistic tasks, marking a significant advancement in the field of artificial intelligence.

The Breakthrough

The team at Amazon has trained a text-to-speech model, named Big Adaptive Streamable TTS with Emergent abilities (BASE TTS), which has demonstrated remarkable capabilities. The model, with 980 million parameters, is the largest in its category and has been trained using 100,000 hours of public domain speech, predominantly in English, with additional data in German, Dutch, and Spanish. The researchers aimed to observe a leap in the model’s abilities, similar to what was observed in language models once they surpassed a certain size.

Emergent Abilities

The team’s research has revealed that the BASE TTS model exhibits emergent abilities, particularly in handling challenging linguistic tasks such as compound nouns, emotions, foreign words, paralinguistics, punctuations, questions, and syntactic complexities. These tasks are not explicitly trained in the model, yet it demonstrates a remarkable improvement in handling them compared to its contemporaries.

Implications and Future Research

The breakthrough in text-to-speech technology holds significant implications for accessibility and other applications. The model’s streamable nature and the ability to handle complex linguistic tasks could revolutionize the field. However, the researchers have highlighted that the model is still experimental and further research is required to identify the inflection point for emergent ability and to efficiently train and deploy the resulting model.

Despite the promising advancements, the team has expressed caution regarding the publication of the model’s source and other data due to the potential risk of misuse by bad actors. Nevertheless, the breakthrough marks a significant step forward in the development of text-to-speech technology, with potential widespread applications in the near future.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Who’s the BEST Virtual Assistant: Google, Alexa, Cortana, or Siri?
AI

Who’s the BEST Virtual Assistant: Google, Alexa, Cortana, or Siri?

by Pia | 22 August 2020
Why Is Deep Learning Better Than Machine Learning
FINTECH

Why Is Deep Learning Better Than Machine Learning

by Vernice Perrin | 17 November 2023
When Was Machine Learning Invented
FINTECH

When Was Machine Learning Invented

by Otha Gantt | 17 November 2023
What Is NLP In Machine Learning
FINTECH

What Is NLP In Machine Learning

by Pammi Keough | 17 November 2023
10 Best Speech-to-Text Software for Quick Transcription
TECH REVIEWS

10 Best Speech-to-Text Software for Quick Transcription

by Abigail | 19 May 2021
15 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in 2022
FINTECH

15 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in 2022

by Kenneth | 6 November 2019
Artificial Intelligence: Know Everything About The Future Today
AI

Artificial Intelligence: Know Everything About The Future Today

by Albert De Venecia | 2 April 2022
Who Is The Father Of Machine Learning?
FINTECH

Who Is The Father Of Machine Learning?

by Rozalin Gentry | 17 November 2023

Recent Stories

Varda Space Industries Receives Approval To Bring Drug Manufacturing Spacecraft Back To Earth
News

Varda Space Industries Receives Approval To Bring Drug Manufacturing Spacecraft Back To Earth

by Kacie Boyer | 15 February 2024
Largest Text-to-Speech AI Model Shows Emergent Abilities
News

Largest Text-to-Speech AI Model Shows Emergent Abilities

by Kacie Boyer | 15 February 2024
How To Update The Minecraft Launcher
GAMING

How To Update The Minecraft Launcher

by Kacie Boyer | 15 February 2024
How To Update Minecraft On PC
GAMING

How To Update Minecraft On PC

by Kacie Boyer | 15 February 2024
How To Change Minecraft Version
GAMING

How To Change Minecraft Version

by Kacie Boyer | 15 February 2024
How To Add Shaders To Minecraft
GAMING

How To Add Shaders To Minecraft

by Kacie Boyer | 15 February 2024
How To Add Shaders To Minecraft 1.14
GAMING

How To Add Shaders To Minecraft 1.14

by Kacie Boyer | 15 February 2024
What Version Is Minecraft Xbox
GAMING

What Version Is Minecraft Xbox

by Kacie Boyer | 15 February 2024