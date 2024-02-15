largest-text-to-speech-ai-model-shows-emergent-abilities

Researchers at Amazon have achieved a significant milestone in the field of text-to-speech technology. The team has successfully trained the largest text-to-speech model to date, which they claim exhibits “emergent” qualities, significantly improving its ability to naturally speak even complex sentences. This breakthrough could potentially help the technology overcome the uncanny valley, marking a significant advancement in the field of artificial intelligence.

The Breakthrough

The team at Amazon has trained a text-to-speech model, named Big Adaptive Streamable TTS with Emergent abilities (BASE TTS), which has demonstrated remarkable capabilities. The model, with 980 million parameters, is the largest in its category and has been trained using 100,000 hours of public domain speech, predominantly in English, with additional data in German, Dutch, and Spanish. The researchers aimed to observe a leap in the model’s abilities, similar to what was observed in language models once they surpassed a certain size.

Emergent Abilities

The team’s research has revealed that the BASE TTS model exhibits emergent abilities, particularly in handling challenging linguistic tasks such as compound nouns, emotions, foreign words, paralinguistics, punctuations, questions, and syntactic complexities. These tasks are not explicitly trained in the model, yet it demonstrates a remarkable improvement in handling them compared to its contemporaries.

Implications and Future Research

The breakthrough in text-to-speech technology holds significant implications for accessibility and other applications. The model’s streamable nature and the ability to handle complex linguistic tasks could revolutionize the field. However, the researchers have highlighted that the model is still experimental and further research is required to identify the inflection point for emergent ability and to efficiently train and deploy the resulting model.

Despite the promising advancements, the team has expressed caution regarding the publication of the model’s source and other data due to the potential risk of misuse by bad actors. Nevertheless, the breakthrough marks a significant step forward in the development of text-to-speech technology, with potential widespread applications in the near future.