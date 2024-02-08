Interlune: The Lunar Mining Startup With Ambitious Plans For Helium-3 Extraction

Interlune, a secretive startup led by former executives from Blue Origin, has set its sights on mining the moon for a rare isotope of helium known as helium-3 (He-3). The company recently secured $15.5 million in new capital, following a $2.69 million pre-seed round, to support its lunar mining ambitions.

Revolutionizing Quantum Computing and Fusion Power

Interlune’s confidential pitch decks, dated spring 2022 and fall 2023, unveiled the startup’s objective of developing breakthrough extraction methods for He-3 from lunar regolith. The company aims to build and test resource extraction hardware for this purpose, with plans to deploy sedan-sized extractors combined with other hardware to create scalable physical plants.

The Promise of Helium-3

He-3, a stable isotope of helium, is abundant on the moon due to the bombardment of solar wind, presenting a stark contrast to its scarcity on Earth. Interlune anticipates a surge in demand for He-3 in the coming years, driven by applications in quantum computing, medical imaging, in-space propellant, and fusion. The company projects an annual demand of 4,000 kilograms by 2040, compared to just 5 kilograms at present.

Challenges and Opportunities

While He-3 holds immense potential for powering fusion reactors, the extraction technology required for lunar mining has long been deemed unattainable. However, Interlune’s plans to demonstrate the technology on the moon by 2026 and establish a pilot plant for He-3 extraction by 2028 signal a significant leap forward in this endeavor. The company envisions substantial recurring revenue from He-3 recovery, with the potential to reach $500 million annually by the early 2030s.

National and Economic Implications

China’s interest in He-3 mining, as evidenced by its Chang’e-5 mission, has underscored the national security imperative associated with securing lunar resources. This heightened interest could bode well for Interlune, potentially leading to government contracts and investments with a defense-focused angle. The company’s executive team, boasting extensive experience in the space industry, further positions Interlune as a formidable player in the burgeoning lunar mining sector.

Future Prospects

Despite the substantial costs and technical challenges involved, Interlune’s pioneering efforts in lunar mining set it apart from other space-focused startups. While the path ahead is rife with uncertainties, the prospect of harnessing helium-3 from the moon represents a bold and potentially transformative leap in humanity’s quest for sustainable energy sources.