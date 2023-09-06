HubSpot Unveils HubSpot AI: A Strategy To Integrate AI Across The Platform

In a groundbreaking announcement made at the Inbound customer conference in Boston, HubSpot, the renowned marketing and CRM platform, unveiled its comprehensive AI strategy called HubSpot AI. This move comes as a response to the increasing importance of artificial intelligence in the business landscape, particularly the rise of generative AI like ChatGPT.

Key Takeaway HubSpot’s announcement of HubSpot AI marks a significant stride in integrating AI technologies into their platform. By leveraging content, data, and customer information available within HubSpot, the company aims to empower marketers and salespeople with innovative tools that streamline their workflows and enhance the overall customer experience.

Transforming Software Interaction

Dharmesh Shah, CTO and co-founder of HubSpot, believes that generative AI will revolutionize the way we interact with software. He believes it will bring about a massive paradigm shift in the industry. Shah stated, “I think generative AI is going to transform how products get built and how value gets created for customers.” With this mindset, HubSpot has been actively working to become a part of this transformative shift.

Enhancing Marketers’ and Salespeople’s Jobs

Andrew Pitre, EVP of product at HubSpot, explained that the primary goal of HubSpot AI is to make the lives of marketers and salespeople easier. To achieve this, the company utilizes the vast amount of content and data available through the platform. This includes blog posts, marketing materials, and customer-created content stored within HubSpot. By leveraging this information, HubSpot AI can understand the context of a request, the tone of a business, and the specific needs and preferences of customers.

A Four-Pronged Approach

HubSpot AI encompasses a four-pronged approach to integrating AI across the platform:

Content Assistants: These tools help users generate any type of content they need within the context of their workflow. Whether it’s blog posts, images, marketing campaigns, or websites, content assistants streamline the content creation process. AI Agents: Designed to provide automated assistance, AI agents answer customer queries and handle routine customer service tasks. They use AI to provide accurate and quick responses, improving the overall customer experience. AI Insights: HubSpot has long had the capability to provide predictions based on available customer data. AI Insights leverage this capability and offer valuable insights into customer behavior, such as identifying customers most likely to churn or make a purchase. ChatSpot: Introduced in beta last March, ChatSpot enables marketing and sales personnel to interact with content stored in HubSpot using natural language. Similar to ChatGPT, ChatSpot allows users to ask questions and have conversations about the content, fostering a more intuitive and dynamic experience.

Addressing Imperfections and Enhancing User Experience

Pitre acknowledges that occasional imperfections in AI-generated responses can occur. However, HubSpot ensures that the AI models only have access to data within the HubSpot platform, reducing the risk of generating inaccurate information. Pitre emphasizes that the information provided by AI should be viewed as an input or guidance, rather than the ultimate truth. It is meant to assist users in advancing their goals.

The products unveiled at the conference are at different stages of availability. AI Insights are already accessible, while ChatSpot is currently in public beta testing. AI agents are expected to be available next year, and some AI assistants, such as the content assistant, are already generally available or in beta testing, like the image creation assistant.