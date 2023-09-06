GoPro Hero 12 Black: Battery Life Takes Center Stage

GoPro, the renowned brand known for its action cameras, is back with its latest offering, the Hero 12 Black. This time around, the focus is on one of the most persistent pain points of any portable device – battery life. With its impressive runtime, the Hero 12 Black aims to address this long-standing issue for GoPro users.

Battery Life: A Game Changer for Action Cam Enthusiasts

The Hero 12 Black boasts an impressive improvement in battery life compared to its predecessor. With up to double the recording time of the previous model, GoPro has made sure that users can capture their adventures without constantly worrying about running out of battery. Whether you’re shooting 5.3K video at 60FPS or capturing moments in 1080p at 30FPS, the Hero 12 Black offers extended recording times.

While the stated figures indicate that you can shoot 5.3K video for 70 minutes or more than double that time for 1080p recording, real-life performance may vary due to various factors. To get a better understanding of how the Hero 12 Black performs in real-world scenarios, it’s advisable to wait for detailed reviews.

Enhanced Features for a Seamless Experience

In addition to improved battery life, the Hero 12 Black comes with new features that enhance the overall user experience. Bluetooth support has been added which allows you to connect headphones and microphones, enabling real-time monitoring and in-camera voice-over capabilities. Whether you prefer using AirPods or a combination of headphones and microphones, GoPro has you covered.

Furthermore, GoPro has upgraded the video stabilization with HyperSmooth 6.0. This next-generation feature includes AutoBoost, which automatically adjusts video stabilization as needed. With the smallest cropping margin possible and seamless transitions between crop levels, your footage will be steady and smooth, free from unwanted camera shake.

Introducing the Max Lens Mod 2.0

Accompanying the Hero 12 Black is the Max Lens Mod 2.0 accessory. This add-on enhances the field of view, allowing you to capture immersive footage with a 177-degree perspective. With 4K 60FPS video capabilities, the Max Lens Mod 2.0 offers three settings – Max Wide, Max SuperView, and Max HyperView. It’s also scratch-resistant and hydrophobic, ensuring durability during your epic adventures.

Pricing and Availability

The GoPro Hero 12 Black will be available for purchase starting September 13, with a price tag of $400. Notably, this price point is accessible to all, compared to the previous generation, which was exclusively offered to GoPro subscribers. Additionally, the Max Lens Mod 2.0 can be purchased separately for $100 ($80 for subscribers).