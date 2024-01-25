google-pixel-8-pro-introduces-thermometer-app-for-body-temperature-measurement

Google has announced exciting new features for Pixel users, including the ability for Pixel 8 Pro users to utilize the Thermometer app for measuring body temperature. This innovative feature allows users to take their temperature or that of someone else through a forehead scan, with the option to save the reading to their Fitbit profile for a more comprehensive understanding of their health.

Thermometer App Enhancement

Initially, the Thermometer app was designed for measuring the temperature of items such as baby’s milk bottles or coffee. However, Google has expanded its functionality to enable users to scan their own body temperature, following FDA approval.

Circle to Search Feature

Another notable addition is the “Circle to Search” feature, which is now available to Pixel 8 and 8 Pro users. This feature allows seamless searching from anywhere on the phone using intuitive gestures like circling, highlighting, scribbling, or tapping. It aims to make engaging with Google Search more natural, enabling users to instantly look up information while watching a video or browsing social media.

Magic Compose and Photomoji

Google is also introducing its generative AI Magic Compose technology to Pixel 8 and 8 Pro devices. This feature assists users in rewriting drafted messages in different styles or enhancing their tone to sound more professional and concise. Additionally, the Photomoji feature, which allows users to transform their favorite photos into AI-generated reactions, will be available on Pixel 3a and all newer Pixel models.

Rollout of New Features

All these exciting features are set to begin rolling out today, bringing enhanced functionality and convenience to Pixel users.