Google Expands Lending Services In India Through Google Pay

Written by: Chad Talley | Published: 19 October 2023
Google Empowers Individuals and Merchants in India with Lending Services on Google Pay

Google has taken a significant step towards financial inclusion in India by partnering with banks and lenders to offer loans on its Google Pay app. With approximately 4 billion transactions processed monthly, Google Pay is already a popular payments app in the country. This move will enable individuals and merchants to access credit through the platform, making it Google’s strongest push in the Indian market so far.

Key Takeaway

Google has partnered with banks to offer loans on the Google Pay app in India, promoting financial inclusion and empowering individuals and merchants with access to credit. This move addresses the challenge of limited credit bureau data and aims to serve individuals in smaller cities and towns.

Empowering Individuals with Loans

In collaboration with Axis Bank, Google Pay now offers loans to individuals. These loans are limited to about $9,600 and come with explicit terms and conditions, such as interest rates and duration, provided by the lending partner. This initiative aims to address the challenge of limited credit bureau data in India, where a significant portion of the population does not have substantial savings in their bank accounts, making it difficult for financial institutions to extend credit.

Promoting Financial Inclusion in Smaller Cities and Towns

Google Pay has seen promising results with its loan program in India. Around 50% of the personal loans issued through the platform have been under $360, and 80% of these loans have been disbursed to individuals residing in smaller cities and towns. This demonstrates the impact of empowering individuals in underserved regions and providing them with opportunities for growth and development.

Supporting Merchants with Credit Options

In addition to individual loans, Google is enabling lenders to offer small-ticket credit requirements to merchants through sachet loans starting at about $180. The company has also partnered with ePayLater to meet merchants’ working capital needs. These initiatives provide merchants, who traditionally relied on predatory lenders, with simplified repayment options and financial support needed for their businesses.

Collaboration with Banks for a Smooth Experience

Google has formed key partnerships with banks to enhance its lending services. HDFC Bank collaboration allows individuals to make merchant transactions directly through their UPI credit line, while ICICI Bank provides credit lines to customers. By working closely with the banking industry and leveraging their expertise, Google aims to simplify the lending process, ensure responsibility, and minimize unnecessary risks for both lenders and borrowers.

As the second most popular app for transactions on the UPI network, Google Pay’s expansion into lending services fills a crucial gap in the Indian market. With a focus on empowering individuals and merchants, Google is helping drive financial inclusion and providing a much-needed alternative to predatory lenders.

