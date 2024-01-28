Newsnews
Disney’s VR Treadmill, OpenAI Fixes ‘Lazy’ GPT-4, And Apple Rolls Out Stolen Device Protection

Written by: Aurie Svoboda | Published: 28 January 2024
Welcome to the latest edition of Week in Review (WiR), where we bring you the latest happenings in the world of tech. This week, we’ll be covering Disney’s groundbreaking VR treadmill, OpenAI’s solution to the “lazy” GPT-4, and Apple’s new stolen device protection feature. Let’s dive into the exciting developments in the tech world.

Key Takeaway

This week’s tech highlights include Disney’s VR treadmill, OpenAI’s fix for GPT-4, and Apple’s enhanced device protection feature, showcasing the latest advancements in immersive technology and AI innovation.

Disney’s VR Treadmill

Disney has unveiled an innovative VR treadmill system consisting of hundreds of small, round “tiles” that function as mini omnidirectional treadmills. This cutting-edge technology is set to revolutionize the VR experience, offering users a new level of immersion and interaction.

OpenAI Fixes GPT-4

OpenAI has addressed the issues with its “lazy” GPT-4 models by implementing a fix and introducing new models tailored for specific use cases. This development marks a significant step forward in the field of AI, showcasing the ongoing advancements in AI technology.

Apple’s New Device Protection

Apple has introduced a stolen device protection feature that enhances security by requiring Face ID or Touch ID biometric authentication for certain actions, such as accessing stored passwords and credit cards. This added layer of protection aims to safeguard users’ personal data and privacy.

