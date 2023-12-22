Newsnews
Concerns Over Impact Of Tech Layoffs On Minority Workers

Written by: Roxi Gray | Published: 23 December 2023
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus have expressed their concerns about the potential impact of tech industry layoffs on Black workers. The caucus has reached out to the Acting Secretary of Labor, Julie Su, to address these concerns.

Key Takeaway

The Congressional Black Caucus has raised concerns about the disproportionate impact of tech layoffs on minority workers and is calling for action to address this issue.

Concerns Voiced in the Letter

The letter from the Congressional Black Caucus to the Department of Labor raises questions about the measures being taken to monitor the impact of tech layoffs on African Americans. It also inquires about the Department’s regulations regarding business practices and efforts to prevent recent Supreme Court decisions from undermining corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices and budgets.

Disproportionate Impact on Minorities

With over 240,000 tech industry jobs lost this year, there is a growing concern that the “last in, first out” approach to layoffs could disproportionately affect new, less senior, and “non-essential” employees, who are often from minority groups. The letter highlights that these layoffs may directly impact individuals who have benefited from new diversity policies implemented in response to heightened race-based conversations in 2020.

Call for Action

Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, co-chair of the CBC, emphasized the need for action, stating, “We’ve seen that Black, Brown, and women tech workers have borne the brunt of layoffs while companies have enjoyed billion-dollar profits.” The CBC is urging the administration to address this concerning trend and take steps to mitigate its impact.

