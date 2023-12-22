Newsnews
Etsy’s Layoffs: A Predictable Move In A Challenging Market

Written by: Mirelle Rabe | Published: 23 December 2023
It comes as no surprise that Etsy has announced a significant layoff of 11% of its workforce. This move, while unfortunate for those affected, was somewhat expected given the company’s recent performance and the broader market conditions. The company’s fourth-quarter guidance had already hinted at challenges, with a projected decline in gross merchandise sales and modest revenue growth.

Key Takeaway

Etsy’s decision to lay off 11% of its workforce reflects the company’s response to challenging market conditions and its need to address both quantitative and qualitative obstacles to future growth.

Market Expectations

Etsy’s updated guidance for the fourth quarter indicates a concerning trend, with the company anticipating a decline in gross merchandise sales and only a modest increase in revenue compared to the previous year. These figures reflect the challenging market environment that Etsy is currently navigating.

Qualitative Challenges

Beyond the quantitative aspects, Etsy is facing qualitative challenges that are impacting its performance. The company’s ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences and market dynamics will be crucial in determining its future success.

