Newsnews
News

BeReal Introduces RealBrands And RealPeople Features To Connect With Celebrities And Brands

Written by: Darcee Poteet | Published: 24 January 2024
bereal-introduces-realbrands-and-realpeople-features-to-connect-with-celebrities-and-brands
News

BeReal, a popular social media app with a focus on authenticity, is expanding its horizons by introducing new features that allow brands and celebrities to join the platform. This move is aimed at providing users with an opportunity to engage with their favorite brands and public figures in a more personal and unfiltered manner.

Key Takeaway

BeReal, a social media platform focused on authenticity, is introducing RealBrands and RealPeople features, allowing brands and celebrities to share unfiltered moments with their fans. This strategic move aims to enhance user engagement and potentially explore avenues for monetization while maintaining its commitment to genuine connections.

Embracing Authenticity

BeReal has gained significant traction with 23 million daily active users, showcasing a steady increase from its previous count of 20 million. The app’s unique approach prompts users to share unscripted moments from their daily lives, differentiating itself from the carefully curated content often found on other social media platforms.

Connecting RealBrands and RealPeople

Starting from February 6, brands and celebrities will have the option to join BeReal as “RealBrands” or “RealPeople.” This initiative aims to provide fans with exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses into the lives of their favorite personalities and the inner workings of their beloved brands.

Monetization and User Engagement

As BeReal continues to grow, the introduction of RealBrands and RealPeople signifies a strategic move to enhance user engagement and potentially explore avenues for monetization. While the platform remains committed to prioritizing genuine connections, the inclusion of brands and public figures opens up opportunities for future revenue generation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

A New Alternative To Instagram: Daylyy, The Filter-less, Algorithm-free App
News

A New Alternative To Instagram: Daylyy, The Filter-less, Algorithm-free App

by Athena Sterner | 25 October 2023
The End Of Twitter Circles: A Void Unfilled By Instagram Close Friends
News

The End Of Twitter Circles: A Void Unfilled By Instagram Close Friends

by Adoree Ayala | 2 November 2023
BeReal Pushes Back At Report, Claims 25 Million Daily Users
News

BeReal Pushes Back At Report, Claims 25 Million Daily Users

by Elfreda Babbitt | 30 September 2023
New Social Networking App BeFake Receives $3M In Funding
News

New Social Networking App BeFake Receives $3M In Funding

by Sybyl Broughton | 1 September 2023
Slingshot: A New App For Playful Photo Sharing With Friends
News

Slingshot: A New App For Playful Photo Sharing With Friends

by Cathie Dowling | 14 September 2023
People Who Met Online Gaming
TECHNOLOGY

People Who Met Online Gaming

by Berrie Maples | 11 August 2023
Who Is On The Apple TV Commercial
TECHNOLOGY

Who Is On The Apple TV Commercial

by Billye Lovelady | 11 September 2023
What Is Instagram Used For
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Instagram Used For

by Riannon Duenas | 15 September 2023

Recent Stories

Krafton’s Plans To Extend PUBG Supremacy With Franchise Growth And Graphics Revamp
News

Krafton’s Plans To Extend PUBG Supremacy With Franchise Growth And Graphics Revamp

by Darcee Poteet | 24 January 2024
Etsy Unveils AI-Powered ‘Gift Mode’ With 200+ Gift Guides
News

Etsy Unveils AI-Powered ‘Gift Mode’ With 200+ Gift Guides

by Darcee Poteet | 24 January 2024
BeReal Introduces RealBrands And RealPeople Features To Connect With Celebrities And Brands
News

BeReal Introduces RealBrands And RealPeople Features To Connect With Celebrities And Brands

by Darcee Poteet | 24 January 2024
Elo Life Systems Secures $20.5M For Monk Fruit Sweetener Launch
News

Elo Life Systems Secures $20.5M For Monk Fruit Sweetener Launch

by Darcee Poteet | 24 January 2024
EU To Let ‘Responsible’ AI Startups Train Models On Its Supercomputers
News

EU To Let ‘Responsible’ AI Startups Train Models On Its Supercomputers

by Darcee Poteet | 24 January 2024
Google Unveils New AI-Powered Features For Education At Bett Ed-Tech Event
News

Google Unveils New AI-Powered Features For Education At Bett Ed-Tech Event

by Darcee Poteet | 24 January 2024
Arcee: The Revolutionary Platform For Building GenAI Models
News

Arcee: The Revolutionary Platform For Building GenAI Models

by Darcee Poteet | 24 January 2024
Fantuan Acquires Chowbus’ Food Delivery Business: A Strategic Move For Asian Food Delivery
News

Fantuan Acquires Chowbus’ Food Delivery Business: A Strategic Move For Asian Food Delivery

by Darcee Poteet | 24 January 2024