Apple Enhances ICloud.com With New Features For Drive, Mail, And Notes

Written by: Cati Holcombe | Published: 29 September 2023
Apple continues to improve its ecosystem with the introduction of a redesigned iCloud.com website. This update brings a host of new features and functionalities that enhance the overall user experience. From browser notifications for Mail and Calendar on PCs, to a customizable home page with quick action capabilities, and even a slideshow view for photos, Apple is delivering a more robust iCloud experience for its users.

Key Takeaway

Apple’s revamped iCloud.com offers a range of new features and functionalities that enhance the overall user experience. From a customizable home page with quick actions to browser notifications and improved file management, Apple is committed to providing users with a seamless and efficient iCloud experience.

Enhanced Home Page

One of the standout features of the redesigned iCloud.com is the customizable home page. Users now have the ability to take quick actions directly from this page. Whether it’s downloading a file, deleting an email, marking it unread, or ticking off a task from reminders, all these actions can now be executed directly from the home page. This new update streamlines the overall workflow, making it more efficient and user-friendly.

Browser Notifications

With this update, Apple has introduced browser notifications for events such as iCloud emails and event invitations to the Calendar. This means users will now receive timely notifications even when they are working on their PC. This feature enhances productivity and ensures that users don’t miss any important updates or communications.

iCloud Drive Improvements

The update also includes enhancements to the iCloud Drive experience. Users now have access to a new list view, allowing for easier navigation and management of files. Additionally, users can now preview files before downloading them by simply pressing the spacebar after selecting the file. This simple yet impactful improvement saves time and provides a more seamless file management experience.

Email and Notes Enhancements

Apple has also made significant enhancements to iCloud Mail and Notes. Users can now create an iCloud email address directly from the web interface, adding convenience and flexibility to their email communication. The ability to insert links to one note in another note, similar to iOS 17, further improves organization and productivity within the Notes app.

Photos Upgrade

The Photos web app has received a makeover as well. With support for Memories and a slideshow view, users can now relive their favorite moments in a more dynamic and engaging way. This upgrade adds a touch of nostalgia and allows users to enjoy their photos in a more immersive manner.

With these updates, casual iCloud users can enjoy the benefits of using the iCloud website as a web app on macOS Sonoma. This integration further strengthens Apple’s ecosystem and ensures a consistent and unified experience across devices.

Earlier this month, Apple also announced two new iCloud+ tiers, offering users even more storage options. With 6TB and 12TB storage plans, users can choose the subscription that best suits their needs, allowing for seamless storage and access to their files and data.

As Apple continues to innovate and enhance its services, users can look forward to more updates and improvements that will further streamline their digital lives.

Apple Enhances ICloud.com With New Features For Drive, Mail, And Notes
