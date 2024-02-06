Angry Miao’s Relic 80 TKL Keyboard: A Review

Angry Miao, known for its unique and sometimes over-the-top keyboard designs, has recently introduced the AM Relic 80, a more restrained offering compared to its previous products. Priced at $490 for the base version, this mechanical keyboard aims to combine the company’s renowned design and manufacturing expertise with a more conventional typing experience.

Key Takeaway The AM Relic 80 from Angry Miao presents a more restrained and conventional mechanical keyboard design, offering a pleasing typing experience with its unique sound texture and customizable features. While it comes with a premium price, it caters to users seeking a high-end and visually striking keyboard.

The Design

The AM Relic 80 features a standard tenkeyless layout with a design inspired by Daniel Arsham’s “Brillo Box” from his “Future Relic” series. The keyboard boasts LED-lit corners with a cool reflective effect and diamond-cut patterns, adding a touch of elegance to its overall appearance. Despite these unique design elements, the keyboard maintains a relatively subtle aesthetic compared to Angry Miao’s previous offerings.

Typing Experience and Sound

The keyboard’s boxy design, combined with a front height of 19mm, aims to provide a comfortable typing experience. However, users may still benefit from using a wrist rest. The keys are positioned at an eight-degree angle, catering to personal preferences. The AM Relic 80 also offers a pleasing typing sound, thanks to its FR4 plate and seven layers of foam and pads, which contribute to a distinct and satisfying sound texture.

Colorways and Keycaps

Available in Meteor, white, and black editions, the Meteor colorway of the AM Relic 80 features a silvery bronze hue. The keyboard comes with “Glacier Dark” transparent keycaps, allowing per-key LED colors to shine through. While the keycaps enhance the visual appeal, some users may find their smooth texture less favorable. However, the keycaps are easily replaceable, offering customization options.

Technical Features

The AM Relic 80 is equipped with Angry Miao’s linear Icy Silver Pro switches, known for their smoothness and light actuation force of 37 grams. The keyboard also features adjustable leaf springs and a hot-swap PCB, allowing users to customize their typing experience. In terms of connectivity, the keyboard offers USB-C, Bluetooth support, and a 2.4 GHz dongle for gaming, backed by two 5,000mAh batteries.

Price and Verdict

With a price tag of $650 for the fully equipped version, the AM Relic 80 is undoubtedly a luxury product. While it may not be accessible to all users, it offers a unique and enjoyable typing experience, making it a statement piece for keyboard enthusiasts.