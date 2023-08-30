new-am-afa-r2-keyboard-by-angry-miao-delivers-beauty-and-performance

Angry Miao, the renowned keyboard company known for its innovative and high-quality designs, is back with its latest creation: the AM AFA R2. This anime-inspired mechanical keyboard is part sculpture, part keyboard, and promises to be a game-changer in the world of ergonomic keyboards.

A Solid and Weightless Design

Angry Miao has once again delivered impeccable build quality with the AM AFA R2. Weighing just under five pounds, this keyboard feels solid and substantial. Its wide-open pattern at the front and back gives it a weightless appearance, almost as if it’s floating on your desktop. The clever design trick of separating the keyboard into three interconnected parts adds to this illusion, creating an even more open and spacious feel.

Crafting the metal structure of the AM AFA R2 is no small feat, requiring approximately 10 hours of CNC processing and manual polishing. But the result is a keyboard that is not only visually stunning but also built to withstand the test of time.

Key Takeaway The AM AFA R2 is a sculptural masterpiece that combines exceptional build quality with a weightless design.

Unique Features and Customizability

The AM AFA R2 follows the Alice-style ergonomic layout, offering a slightly curved and angled split layout with 68 keys. Angry Miao has added some quirks that set this keyboard apart from others in its class. The distance between the two halves has been increased to 64.5 millimeters, providing a more comfortable typing position.

Angry Miao has made some unconventional choices in the placement of certain keys. For example, the right shift button is positioned to the right of the up arrow, which may require some adjustment for users accustomed to a different layout. Similarly, the page up, page down, and delete keys are situated on the left side of the keyboard, inverting the typical arrangement. While these changes may take some getting used to, they contribute to the unique character of the AM AFA R2.

As with previous Angry Miao keyboards, the AM AFA R2 offers customizability. The top plates are magnetic and easily replaceable, allowing users to change the look and feel of their keyboard. The keyboard also features Angry Miao’s three-stage adjustable leaf spring mount, enabling users to fine-tune the bounce of the keys to their preferences.

A Premium Experience

The AM AFA R2 bundle includes Angry Miao’s linear Icy Silver switches, which provide a smooth typing experience with minimal wobble. These switches have an initial force of 45g, striking a balance between responsiveness and comfort. However, should users prefer a different type of switch, the hot-swap functionality of the keyboard allows for easy customization.

While the transparent Glacier Dark keycaps may not be to everyone’s taste, they offer a premium feel and enhance the overall sound of the keyboard. The AM AFA R2’s sound profile has been carefully designed to provide a satisfying click without being overly loud.

Conclusion

The AM AFA R2 by Angry Miao is undeniably a luxury keyboard with a high price tag. However, for those willing to invest in a premium typing experience, it offers impeccable build quality, unique design elements, and a customizable layout. Whether you’re a keyboard enthusiast or simply value exceptional craftsmanship, the AM AFA R2 is definitely worth considering.