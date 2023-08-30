Newsnews
News

Revolutionizing Online Dating: Cosmic Dating App Utilizes Personality Quizzes To Create Unique User Profiles

Written by: Ninette Holston | Published: 30 August 2023
revolutionizing-online-dating-cosmic-dating-app-utilizes-personality-quizzes-to-create-unique-user-profiles
News

A new dating app called Cosmic is aiming to revolutionize the online dating experience by offering users a more authentic way to build their profiles. Unlike other dating apps that rely on superficial photos and limited bios, Cosmic utilizes personality quizzes and machine learning technology to generate profiles that better reflect users’ personalities and interests.

A Fresh Approach to Online Dating

Founder Michael Sayman, a seasoned engineer and product designer, believes that existing dating apps lack depth and fail to accurately represent users. With Cosmic, Sayman wants to change the online dating landscape by providing a different set of values that prioritize users’ well-being. By focusing on personality quizzes and machine learning, Cosmic aims to create a more meaningful and personalized dating experience.

Building a Profile with Personality Quizzes

Cosmic takes a unique approach to profile creation. Instead of asking users to write bios, the app presents them with a series of personality quiz questions. These questions delve into users’ interests, values, and aspirations, allowing them to express their personality in a more comprehensive way. The app then uses machine learning technology to analyze their answers and generate a profile that accurately encapsulates their personality.

A Deeper Understanding of Users

Sayman developed this concept because he noticed that people, including himself, struggle to accurately describe themselves in bios. He believes that a personality quiz format supplemented by machine learning can provide a more complete and accurate picture of users, offering a greater level of insight than traditional self-written bios. The app extracts personality traits from users’ quiz answers, including interests, creative preferences, and personal strengths, allowing for a more comprehensive understanding of individuals.

Authenticity without AI-Generated Bios

Cosmic sets itself apart from other dating apps that use AI to create bios. Sayman believes that AI-generated bios can feel artificial and dishonest. Instead, Cosmic relies on users’ answers to prompts and tags to describe their personalities, ensuring a more genuine representation. By avoiding the use of automated bios, Cosmic encourages users to provide authentic responses that paint a true picture of who they are.

Key Takeaway

Cosmic, a new free dating app, is revolutionizing the online dating experience by utilizing personality quizzes and machine learning technology to create more authentic profiles. By focusing on users’ personalities and interests, Cosmic aims to provide a more meaningful and personalized dating experience. Unlike other apps, Cosmic does not charge for basic features like undoing mistaken swipes or seeing who likes you.

The app is currently available in the United States, Peru, Colombia, and select countries in South America and Europe. Friendly Apps, the startup behind Cosmic, has raised $3 million in seed funding to further develop the app and expand its reach.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

X Introduces New Feature Allowing Paid Users To Hide Likes
News

X Introduces New Feature Allowing Paid Users To Hide Likes

by Gillan Gigliotti | 31 August 2023
Garena Relaunches Free Fire In India, A Year After Ban
News

Garena Relaunches Free Fire In India, A Year After Ban

by Persis Licata | 31 August 2023
Fitbit Faces Trio Of Data Transfer Complaints In Europe
News

Fitbit Faces Trio Of Data Transfer Complaints In Europe

by Vanda Petrie | 31 August 2023
New SEO Title: Ivy Secures $20 Million In Funding To Expand Open Banking Payments Across Markets
News

New SEO Title: Ivy Secures $20 Million In Funding To Expand Open Banking Payments Across Markets

by Oriana Heckman | 31 August 2023
Google’s AI-powered Search Expands Outside U.S. To India And Japan
News

Google’s AI-powered Search Expands Outside U.S. To India And Japan

by Cathrine Ferrante | 31 August 2023
Substack Introduces AI-Powered Transcription Tools For Podcasters
News

Substack Introduces AI-Powered Transcription Tools For Podcasters

by Kailey Mcclain | 31 August 2023
Say Goodbye To Lengthy Pitch Decks: The New Trend For Catching Investors’ Attention
News

Say Goodbye To Lengthy Pitch Decks: The New Trend For Catching Investors’ Attention

by Piper Snead | 31 August 2023
New Book “Palo Alto” Explores The History Of California’s Capitalism
News

New Book “Palo Alto” Explores The History Of California’s Capitalism

by Ninnette Katz | 31 August 2023

Recent Stories

Garena Relaunches Free Fire In India, A Year After Ban
News

Garena Relaunches Free Fire In India, A Year After Ban

by Ninette Holston | 31 August 2023
X Introduces New Feature Allowing Paid Users To Hide Likes
News

X Introduces New Feature Allowing Paid Users To Hide Likes

by Ninette Holston | 31 August 2023
Fitbit Faces Trio Of Data Transfer Complaints In Europe
News

Fitbit Faces Trio Of Data Transfer Complaints In Europe

by Ninette Holston | 31 August 2023
New SEO Title: Ivy Secures $20 Million In Funding To Expand Open Banking Payments Across Markets
News

New SEO Title: Ivy Secures $20 Million In Funding To Expand Open Banking Payments Across Markets

by Ninette Holston | 31 August 2023
Google’s AI-powered Search Expands Outside U.S. To India And Japan
News

Google’s AI-powered Search Expands Outside U.S. To India And Japan

by Ninette Holston | 31 August 2023
Say Goodbye To Lengthy Pitch Decks: The New Trend For Catching Investors’ Attention
News

Say Goodbye To Lengthy Pitch Decks: The New Trend For Catching Investors’ Attention

by Ninette Holston | 31 August 2023
Substack Introduces AI-Powered Transcription Tools For Podcasters
News

Substack Introduces AI-Powered Transcription Tools For Podcasters

by Ninette Holston | 31 August 2023
New Book “Palo Alto” Explores The History Of California’s Capitalism
News

New Book “Palo Alto” Explores The History Of California’s Capitalism

by Ninette Holston | 31 August 2023