New Gaming Keyboard From Dry Studio: Black Diamond 75

Dry Studio, a sub-brand of Angry Miao, has recently launched its latest gaming keyboard, the Black Diamond 75. Led by product designer Stan Fu, Dry Studio aims to provide more affordable mechanical keyboards without compromising on engineering and design quality. The Black Diamond 75 is a 75% pre-built gaming-centric keyboard that boasts low-latency wireless connectivity and a unique design.

Key Takeaway Dry Studio’s Black Diamond 75 is a stylish and affordable gaming keyboard that offers low-latency wireless connectivity and a unique design. Its premium features, including the custom linear switches, pre-lubed stabilizers, and solid build quality, make it a standout option in the market. With a price tag that undercuts some of the competitors, the Black Diamond 75 provides an excellent combination of aesthetics and performance.

Affordable and Stylish

Available on Indiegogo, the Black Diamond 75 is priced at less than $300 for the fully built “advance” model, which includes wireless charging and a full set of keycaps, stabilizers, and switches. The base model is priced at $240. Despite being targeted towards serious gamers, the keyboard offers a satisfying typing experience that should not be ignored, even if you’re not an esports enthusiast.

The design of the Black Diamond 75 is inspired by the Lamborghini Aventador Carbonado from Mansory, with a carbon fiber look and a built-in wristrest on the black model. The see-through acrylic top emphasizes the leaf springs, which provide the keyboard with some flex. The bright LEDs are showcased by the hand-polished acrylic, and customizable to suit your preferences.

Premium Features

Dry Studio partnered with Gateron to build a custom linear switch with transparent housing, providing a smooth gaming experience. The hotswap PCB allows users to easily switch their preferred switches. The pre-lubed Gateron stabilizers ensure zero rattle and a top-notch typing experience.

To enhance the design, carbon fiber elements are incorporated throughout the board. The bottom of the board is filled with a large silicon pad, an IXPE switch pad, and Poron foam, resulting in a solid and quiet typing sound. The Black Diamond 75 offers multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, and a 2.4GHz wireless connection with low latency.

Long-lasting Battery

The keyboard is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which can last up to 60 days with the LEDs disabled and offers eight hours of daily usage. The advanced edition also includes wireless Qi charging. However, it’s worth noting that the keyboard does not have a knob or software support for customizing the layout or LED color scheme.