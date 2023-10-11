Newsnews
News

AMD Strengthens AI Software Ecosystem Through Acquisition Of Nod.ai

Written by: Fawn Newlin | Published: 12 October 2023
amd-strengthens-ai-software-ecosystem-through-acquisition-of-nod-ai
News

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has recently announced its acquisition of Nod.ai, an open-source AI software provider, in a move to enhance its AI development tools and libraries. The deal, expected to be finalized in the current quarter, aims to bolster AMD’s ability to deliver high-performing AI models optimized for its hardware.

Key Takeaway

AMD’s acquisition of Nod.ai aims to strengthen its AI software ecosystem by incorporating open-source solutions that enable the easy deployment of highly performant AI models on AMD hardware. This move aligns with AMD’s commitment to open-source technologies and collaboration, distinguishing it from its competitor Nvidia.

Boosting AI Deployments with Software Expertise

This acquisition will significantly contribute to AMD’s commitment to providing its customers with top-notch software solutions that enable easy deployment of AI models on AMD hardware. By incorporating the expertise of the talented Nod.ai team, AMD expects to advance its open-source compiler technology and facilitate portable, high-performance AI solutions across its product portfolio.

Nod.ai is known for its widely deployed technologies in the cloud, edge computing, and various endpoint devices. Founded in 2013 by Anush Elangovan and Harsh Menon, Nod.ai originally focused on developing gaming-centric devices for gesture recognition and motion tracking. However, over time, the company shifted its focus to AI model tooling, creating modules that reduce the efforts of AI developers in optimizing and deploying models on data centers and edge machines powered by AMD.

Open-Source Solutions for AI Acceleration

AMD’s competitor, Nvidia, also offers software-based solutions to accelerate AI models. However, the key distinction lies in the openness of the solutions. While Nvidia’s offerings are largely closed-source and proprietary, Nod.ai’s approach aligns with AMD’s commitment to open-source technologies and collaboration.

Supporting Expansion and Collaboration

With this acquisition, Nod.ai will become part of AMD’s AI group, which has already amassed a team of about 1,500 engineers. As AMD aims to keep pace with Nvidia in the rapidly growing AI chip market, the company plans to expand the group by around 300 employees by the end of the year.

Anush Elangovan, CEO of Nod.ai, expressed excitement about the collaboration, noting that the company’s expertise in maintaining and contributing to essential AI repositories will now benefit a broader range of customers globally through the partnership with AMD.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How Much Did Facebook Spend On Metaverse
AI

How Much Did Facebook Spend On Metaverse

by Aime Scruggs | 19 September 2023
How Much Did Facebook Pay For Paeaw
AI

How Much Did Facebook Pay For Paeaw

by Savina Arenas | 19 September 2023
Arm Explores AI Opportunities After IPO
News

Arm Explores AI Opportunities After IPO

by Minni Otte | 15 September 2023
Cisco Announces $28B Acquisition Of Splunk, Expanding Its Security And Observability Capabilities
News

Cisco Announces $28B Acquisition Of Splunk, Expanding Its Security And Observability Capabilities

by Karmen Hylton | 21 September 2023
Who Bought Afterpay
TECHNOLOGY

Who Bought Afterpay

by Kelsi Beach | 11 September 2023
How Much Did Facebook Pay For Real Bros Of Simi Valley
AI

How Much Did Facebook Pay For Real Bros Of Simi Valley

by Laraine Borrero | 19 September 2023
LimeWire Acquires BlueWillow, Bolstering Its Generative AI Capabilities
News

LimeWire Acquires BlueWillow, Bolstering Its Generative AI Capabilities

by Grethel Uhl | 20 September 2023
How Much Did Facebook Pay For Parcel
AI

How Much Did Facebook Pay For Parcel

by Tabitha Bilodeau | 19 September 2023

Recent Stories

Is Bleeding-Edge Tech The Solution To The Construction Labor Shortage?
News

Is Bleeding-Edge Tech The Solution To The Construction Labor Shortage?

by Fawn Newlin | 12 October 2023
AMD Strengthens AI Software Ecosystem Through Acquisition Of Nod.ai
News

AMD Strengthens AI Software Ecosystem Through Acquisition Of Nod.ai

by Fawn Newlin | 12 October 2023
Prophecy Secures $35 Million Funding To Revolutionize Data Transformation
News

Prophecy Secures $35 Million Funding To Revolutionize Data Transformation

by Fawn Newlin | 12 October 2023
Stellantis And Samsung SDI To Establish Second $3.2 Billion EV Battery Factory In Indiana
News

Stellantis And Samsung SDI To Establish Second $3.2 Billion EV Battery Factory In Indiana

by Fawn Newlin | 12 October 2023
11 Best Irobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Best Irobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum For 2023

by Fawn Newlin | 12 October 2023
11 Amazing Dyson Robot Vacuum For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Amazing Dyson Robot Vacuum For 2023

by Fawn Newlin | 12 October 2023
12 Amazing Neato Robot Vacuum For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Amazing Neato Robot Vacuum For 2023

by Fawn Newlin | 12 October 2023
11 Amazing Xiaomi Robot Vacuum For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Amazing Xiaomi Robot Vacuum For 2023

by Fawn Newlin | 12 October 2023